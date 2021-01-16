Novices Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Anger!

Super Mario is a true survivor, and over the past 35 years he has been able to rediscover and redesign new challenges and new game dynamics, which allows him to be a reference game in the genre.

A new game is coming soon, but for now only two new trailers have arrived, we invite you to watch here.

The 35-year-old Super Mario is truly experienced in video games. In this 35-year history, Mario has had many adventures and misguided attempts to save his beautiful girlfriend.

On today's voyage, Mario had to use materials to disguise himself as Mario Sama or Mario Tanuki, but as his rival Bowser appeared, it was time to put on the most aggressive skin. Now vast and completely out of control. Bowser's Fury! Mode guarantees.

New and funny trailer for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury in Portuguese has just been released. As the switch goes from Wii U, the video now shows several details and messages:

Among the innovations, you will find in-game online and local co-op mode, photography mode and new moves for Mario, Luigi, Beach and Todd.

While some players are already familiar with Super Mario 3D World for the Wii U, Super Mario 3D World + provides some news related to Bowser's pure content for the Nintendo Switch.

In the Super Mario 3D World area of ​​the game, you will have the opportunity to engage with friends and family in colorful stages of when, where and how. You can now rely on online and local multiplayer modes in collaboration with four players who will take on the roles of characters such as Mario, Luigi, Beach and Todd.

Super Mario Bros. 35 World Number Challenge

In addition to the new details about what the new Bowser Fury Adventure has in store for you, Nintendo has announced the Super Mario Brothers. 35 World Number Challenge, a Super Mario Brothers event. 35 In which players from all over the world collaborate to try to cross targets within a specific time frame.

Valid Nintendo Switch online member Super Mario Brothers provides access to online gaming. 35, for everyone looking for a new approach to the classic challenge. Players can test their skills at this Super Mario Brothers. 35 World Number Challenge, which will be held three times from January to March.

Reach the goal of the first Super Mario Brothers. 35 World Count Challenge Players from all over the world must work together to defeat 3.5 million bowlers during the event period, which will take place between 07:00 on January 19 and 06:59 on January 26. January.

In addition to the 35-player battle in which they have to defeat Bowser as part of the normal squad, there are more likely positions to face Bowser in this week's special battle.

If the total number of bowsers defeated by players around the world during this event rises to 3.5 million, individual players who beat at least one bowser are eligible for 350 platinum points. You can redeem these dots for any reward that requires Platinum dots on my Nintendo. Future details on the next global challenges, which will take place in February and March, will be released. Keep an eye out for more information.

Nintendo has released the Nintendo Switch (blue and red Mario version), which pays homage to an iconic Mario costume. This special edition will hit stores on February 12, and will include red joy-con controls with blue stripes, support for blue joy-con, a red Nintendo switch base and a red console.

This is the first time the Nintendo Switch is available in a color other than black.

It comes with a red and blue carrying case, as well as a screen saver.