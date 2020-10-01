Now at the boarding gate: coronavirus test

American Airlines, along with United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Jet Blue Airlines, said on Tuesday that they will offer coronavirus testing to passengers. Tampa International Airport also said it would offer tests. From rapid tests at airports that return results in minutes, to tests that take days to take, travelers with negative results can skip or minimize quarantine restrictions at various destinations.

The new test came with the number of people flying domestically and internationally, continuing to hit the lowest (the Transportation Safety Administration inspected 568,688 people on Tuesday compared to 1,998,980 on the same day a year ago). We hope that testing at the airport will reassure those concerned about the safety of their flights amid an ongoing epidemic.

“Our plans for this early stage of preflight testing reflect the ingenuity and interest our team is working to rebuild confidence in air travel, making it an important step in our work to accelerate ultimate demand recovery. I see.” Robert Isom, president of American, said in a statement Tuesday.

American tests people traveling to international destinations, starting with those traveling from Miami International Airport to Jamaica first. The Jamaica Travel Test is for residents traveling to their home country. If a passenger is tested negative for the virus, they are exempt from the 14-day quarantine currently in force for returning residents. The airline is also working to initiate testing for visitors and residents to the Bahamas and other countries in the Caribbean. Starting in mid-October, the airline offers tests at home that can be done via video calls with medical professionals. Direct examination at CareNow urgent care location; Rapid on-site testing managed by CareNow at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for flights to Hawaii.