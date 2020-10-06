NVIDIA CEO says the RTX 3080 and 3090 shortage will continue throughout 2020

“I believe demand will surpass all of our supplies throughout the year. Remember, we’re also going with double hatred. Double Wham Me is the holiday season. Even before the holiday season we were doing incredibly well, and adding’Ampere factor’ on top of it and’Ampere holiday factor’ on top of it is a really really big quarter season.”

In “Ampere” we talked about the CEO as well as NVIDIA’s Ampere architecture. As you may recall, the RTX 3080 is the brand’s first Ampere GPU, promising significant performance gains related to real-time ray tracing. The launch of the $699 card caused tremendous excitement, the company’s website crashed, and the 3080 sold out as soon as it was released. NVIDIA Apologize Because it is not ready to handle “unprecedented” demand.

The company Apologized Once again, before pre-orders for the RTX 3090 began, supply was limited on launch date and could not keep up with demand. NVIDIA also delay With the launch of the $499 RTX 3070, you can stock up on cards before selling them and avoid repeating the 3080 and 3090 order chaos.

At a press conference, Hwang said that the card had a demand problem, not a supply problem. The company has in the past promised to increase supply in the coming weeks by working with manufacturing partners. He said: