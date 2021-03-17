Nvidia has already removed the driver that opened the mining limits of the RTX 3060

Nvidia has implemented a hash rate module on its GeForce RTX3060 to control performance in cryptocurrency mining. However, a driver released by the same module manufacturer crashed.

The news took everyone by surprise, including Nvidia. The brand has already admitted the error and has now removed the driver from the site, thus stopping the availability.

The GeForce RTX3060 graphics card has a hash rate limit Expired Even if desired, with the help of the brand. In other words, the Nvidia GeForce 470.05 update was made available to developers through the Nvidia Windows Insider operating system. The same update made those limits inactive.

In short, it is enough to have the driver installed to guarantee the maximum Ethereum mining. There is no need to update the BIOS. However, it is not clear whether Nvidia was aware of this situation when it introduced the driver, or whether it was a technical error. But we already know the answer.

Nvidia removes the driver that opened the mining limits of the RTX 3060

The gift I received from Nvidia for my cryptocurrencies was, above all, a mistake. Therefore, the driver with these features should not be released. It is not the intention of the manufacturer to impose limits on itself.

In this regard, Nvidia has released a short release Release There he will respond by acknowledging the error and removing the driver from the official website.

Graphics programmer drivers include code that is inadvertently used for internal development, which removes the hash rate limits on the GeForce RTX 3060 in some configurations. The driver was removed.

Of course, even if this is removed from the Nvidia website, the driver can still be found and installed via other locations. Of course many fans of digital currency mining have already taken full advantage of the Ethereum mine with this update to their RTX 3060.

However, this driver only runs on the most popular graphics such as ASUS, MSI, Palit, EVGA, GALAX or GigaByte. Other models, such as the Zotac and Inno3D, have chip issues.