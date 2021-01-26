Nvidia Introduces RTX30 Series and Game Ready Driver for Medium Notebooks

Today The Nvidia Introducing the new GeForce Game Ready driver, the main attraction of which is the optimization of the long-awaited horror game The Medium and support for new laptops with GeForce RTX30 Series GPUs.

Medium Cam Ray Tracing and Nvidia DLSS

From the Blooper team, Medium comes on January 28th to offer a unique experience for horror fans.

With a game that takes place simultaneously in two realities, the repressive and chaotic atmosphere of the medium is further frightened by the lighting and performance enhancement provided by Microsoft DirectX Ray Tracing (DXR). Nvidia DLSS.

Notebooks GeForce RTX Series30

The arrival of the GeForce RTX30 Series for laptops is the biggest notebook release of all time, with over 70 design options from leading manufacturers. The new GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 GPUs for laptops.

These devices feature the latest 3rd generation Max-Q technologies, including Dynamic Boost 2.0, WhisperMot 2.0, Resizable BAR And D.L.S.

Cameras and content-generating notebooks equipped with the Artex 3080 and RTX 3070 cards will be available worldwide from today, followed by laptops with GeForce RTX 3060 on February 2nd.