Nvidia removes the mining limit imposed by the driver … Nvidia

The new GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card was recently launched and brought an innovation that will not please cryptocurrency fans. Nvidia blocked the performance of this tool to prevent efficiency and efficiency in the mining process of digital currencies.

However, many expect this limit to be opened by users. But, interestingly, this lock has been disabled by the latest driver from Nvidia.

If you do not know what we are talking about, we will summarize the situation. The manufacturer made a decision because gamers could not buy Nvidia graphics cards because they were buying these GPUs for cryptocurrency mining.

First, it announced a dedicated chip for the mine Nvidia CMP. In addition, it also limited the hash rate on new printers GeForce RTX3060 To break its effectiveness in extracting digital currencies. However, last week Let's see the news This means that some hackers have already been able to disable this limit on the RTX 3060.

RTX 3060: Nvidia driver removes the hash limit imposed by Nvidia

This may seem strange, but, interestingly, the limit set by Nvidia, thus not offering the best performance in extracting GeForce RTX3060 graphics cryptocurrencies, has now been opened by Nvidia.

Unlocking is achieved by installing a specific driver provided by the brand. This is an Nvidia GeForce 470.05 update and distributed to platform developers Windows Insider.

According to the website Computer based, Just install the driver to guarantee the maximum level of Ethereum tunnel. No need to update the BIOS.

However, it remains to be seen whether this is Nvidia's conscious decision, or a technical error.

Anyway, with the power of the GeForce RTX 3060 the mines are open to anyone. In other words, install driver version 470.05 and ignore other updates.

Interestingly, this fact also contradicts Nvidia’s public relations director Brian del Risso, who said he is not limited to limit drivers.

Rizo, in turn, explained that the lock driver has a union between the card and the BIOS.