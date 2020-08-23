NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 3090 will require a huge 850W power supply

NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards will be unveiled on September 1, with the introduction (and requirement on RTX 30 series Founders Edition cards) of a new 12-pin PCIe power adapter.

VIEW GALLERY – 10 IMAGES

In a recent finding on Bilibili, the new 12-pin PCIe power connector was spotted — this time, from Seasonic. But as you can see on the box, the adapter turns 2 x existing 8-pin PCIe power connectors into a single 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Seasonic is recommending that you have an 850W power supply or higher, to use this new 12-pin PCIe power connector. That’s pretty crazy, as a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti only “requires” a 650W PSU.

Note: just because you’ve got an 850W PSU that doesn’t mean the RTX 3090 uses 850W, but it’s definitely going to use 100W+ more than the RTX 2080 Ti if this PSU recommendation is anything to go by. That’s an additional 200W of headroom for any card powered by the 12-pin PCIe power adapter.

GeForce RTX 3090: $1399

GeForce RTX 3080: $799

GeForce RTX 3070: $599

GeForce RTX 3060: $399

The very latest: RTX 3090 PCB + GDDR6X @ 21Gbps

The PCB of the RTX 3090 : A juicy leak of the : A juicy leak of the purported PCB of a custom variant of the GeForce RTX 3090 leaked out a few days ago. It is reportedly the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Vulcan-X. You can see this model has 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors, unlike the RTX 3090 Founders Edition that should pack just a single 12-pin PCIe power connector.

Micron reveals RTX 3090 name, 24GB GDDR6X memory @ 21Gbps: I’m sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its : I’m sure this is part of the marketing or else all of us tech media websites would be receiving calls from lawyers, but Micron revealed its next-gen GDDR6X memory that the GeForce RTX 3090 (it admits the card by name) will be clocked at a bonkers-high 21Gbps.

Wait, a 12-pin PCIe power connector?

More reading:

I’ve already written about rumors that NVIDIA’s next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.

Not only that, but we’ve got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA’s new Ampere GPU architecture.

We’ve already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.

Even more reading: