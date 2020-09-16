NYC Mayor Furlough Brings 495 Employees Including Himself

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce on Wednesday that the city hall, including himself, will be hiring his own staff.

This policy will affect 495 market employees, and at some point between October and March 2021, they will be required to have a week of unpaid dormancy. The dormancy begins with the administrative secretary, Mr. It applies to everyone from de Blasio and his wife Chirlane’s office. McCray.

The mayor plans to close the business without pay, the spokesman said.

Faced with a two-year shortage of $9 billion in income due to the coronavirus’ economic impact, de Blasio closed its city budget this year with unspecified labor savings of $1 billion.

He warned that the unions working with the city would have to fire 22,000 employees if they couldn’t find such savings. If the state does not authorize New York City to finance its operations with long-term debt of up to $5 billion; Or if the federal government does not provide assistance.