NYC menu in COVID-19 hotspot refuses to close after state Yankees liquor license

This is an “open” rebellion.

A Staten Island pub located in a Corona virus hotspot has stolen a page from Seattle’s anarchist cookbook, declaring itself an “autonomous zone” and saying its owners will refuse to follow suit.

“! Attention! This establishment is a !!! Auto Zone !!! Read signs outside and around Mac’s public house in Grand City, which triggers a phrase that is generally related. Monthly occupation of Capitol Hill Anti-cop extremists in Emerald City. “We refuse to follow any rules and regulations laid down by the Mayor of NYC and the Governor of NY State.”

The government has been warning for weeks that the south coast is on its way to orange-zone status. Increasing the positive rate of corona virus, And on Monday, Cuomo called.

Restrictions, including a ban on indoor dining in bars and restaurants, went into effect Wednesday.

NYC SANTACON Canceled Amit Corona Virus Phantomic Concerns

But despite a fine of thousands of dollars, the state health department issued a shutdown order and on Friday its liquor license was revoked by the state Liquor Authority, Mac banned and kept its doors open.

“At this point, we didn’t do it right because we didn’t pay for it,” said co-owner Danny Presty. “[The Sheriff’s Department] We are being fined $ 1,000, so they are coming back. We are still here. We did not allow them inside. Co-owner Keith McClourney backed his partner’s declaration of COVID independence.

“It simply came to our notice then. You think you scare me. . . Are you saying I don’t have a license to serve alcohol now? What do you think? That liquor license is on the wall. If that liquor license is going to come off the wall, it will be done by Cuomo. Do you want to go down here and pull that license off the wall? ”McAlarney says in a YouTube video released Friday, the same day the bar’s liquor license was changed.

Supreme Court rules against coronavirus limitations of Cuomo

“De Pozo,” said Mayor de Blasio, “do you want to get down here and pull the license off the wall?” “Don’t hesitate, we will end the conversation before you even think about stepping on my property. I will not back down.”

On Saturday, the joint was like 2019 because a small group of hosts enjoyed cocktails at the home bar.

“Of course, you can have a drink, we don’t charge,” said co-owner McAlarney.

About five customers – mostly masked – showed up in support of the bar at about two-hour intervals, which seemed to exploit the holes for “businesses” in Cumo’s management line by not actually charging customers.

“I fully support what he does. I do not support the tyrannical nonsense they have,” said Keith Otherholt, 45, who left a $ 100 note for a glass of water. “I paid $ 100 for this water. They did not charge me for it. I gave. ”

The other two couples hung out for about an hour and a half.

“He’s fine, he’s doing the right thing,” one said as he left the bar with a woman and child. The man, however, declined to say whether he and his wife paid for the pint and pints of finger food.

Others stopped by the bar’s Facebook page to cheer the effort.

Click here for the Fox News app

“Yes !! I keep saying, there are more of us than them! Every small business should do this together! So much respect to you !! Good luck with everything!” Ashley Angelastri wrote.

The report first appeared in the New York Post.