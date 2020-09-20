Home Economy NYC Northbound A train derails from Chelsea’s 8th Avenue and 14th Street train stations. 1 injury report

NYC Northbound A train derails from Chelsea’s 8th Avenue and 14th Street train stations. 1 injury report

Sep 20, 2020 0 Comments
NYC Northbound A train derails from Chelsea's 8th Avenue and 14th Street train stations. 1 injury report
Chelsea, Manhattan (WABC)-Police are interrogating a man Sunday morning by throwing debris on Manhattan subway tracks, the train derailed and made a roaring run for hours, but not seriously injured.

From Chelsea around 8 am, the front of train A heading north from the 8th and 14th Street train stations derailed and was damaged.

Authorities described the subject being investigated as a 30-year-old homeless person. They said witnesses saw him throwing construction debris into a subway track.

He is currently being interrogated in Transit District 2 and a prosecution is pending.

“While the Northbound train was being dragged to the 14St-8th Av station, it came into contact with debris on the roadbed and the wheels were off track,” NYCT interim chairman Sarah Feinberg said in a statement. “All passengers on the train got off safely at the station. The problem is being investigated.”

relation : Multiple windows found broken on 7 trains in Queens

The MTA said that all four tracks were not powered due to this incident.

“As a result of the accident, the northbound train near 34th Street remains in the tunnel, and NYCT is working quickly to remove customers from the train,” Feinberg said.

NYC Transit Sarah Meyer’s Chief Customer Officer also commented on the situation.

About 30 passengers took the train. Currently, no serious injuries have been reported.

Service will stop in both directions south of 14th St in Manhattan. There is no service going north along 8th Avenue from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle, and limited service is provided in Uptown Manhattan and the Bronx.

READ  KFC is doing work with a Russian 3D bioprinting firm to consider to make lab-produced rooster nuggets

Also read: Authorities continue to search for a 5-year-old boy who fell on the Harlem River
———-
* More Manhattan News
* Send news tips
* Download the abc7NY app to receive breaking news alerts.
*Follow us on YouTube

Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like

Happy ending after homeless woman's story appeared on TV

Happy ending after homeless woman’s story appeared on TV

A file photo of a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, in September 2019.

Cracker Barrels Add Alcohol to Menu for the First Time in History

6 People Indicted To Help Third Party Sellers In Amazon Marketplace Bribery Plan

6 People Indicted To Help Third Party Sellers In Amazon Marketplace Bribery Plan

Feds charges 6 people bribing Amazon employees

Feds charges 6 people bribing Amazon employees

Whataburger staff shocks customers by flipping orders, but they make good excuses.

Whataburger staff shocks customers by flipping orders, but they make good excuses.

Trump administration questions Epic Games and Riot about Tencent relationship

Trump administration questions Epic Games and Riot about Tencent relationship

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *