October’s sky brings harvest month and rare Halloween blue moon

NASA / Kim Sheeplet



Another very peculiar event is heading our way. Very bizarre year. The 2020 Halloween Full Moon will be visible to the whole world for the first time since World War II, said astronomy educator and former planetarium Jeffrey Hunt. And you can preview the year-end and New Year’s events starting on Thursday, October 1st-the first full moon of the month (romanticically referred to as “harvest moon”).

This full moon will be full for about 3 days from October 1st 5pm EST to Saturday morning October 3rd. NASA says. Harvest Month is the name given to the nearest full moon at the onset of autumn. It usually occurs in September, but this year appears in October. And since it’s the second full moon of the same month, it’s just a preview of the second full moon of the Halloween full moon known as the Blue Moon.

“When I was teaching, high school students thought there was a full moon every Halloween,” Hunt told me. Not the right answer, but pop culture decor certainly looks like that. The last Halloween full moon to be seen around the world came in 1944, he said. He wrote about the event on his website. When the curves are aligned. In 1955, some regions had Halloween full moons, but did not include the western and western Pacific Oceans of North America, Hunt says.

This year’s Halloween full moon can be seen everywhere in the world, but that doesn’t mean that all citizens can see it. Inhabitants of North and South America can be found in India, all of Europe and many parts of Asia. However, Western Australians can see it, but Central and Eastern peoples don’t.

Are you familiar with the time zone? Hunt says, “Every time zone has all time zones except the east time zone of +8 time zones with daylight time (GMT) or +9 time zones without daylight time (GMT).”

Want to see the Halloween full moon? It’s so bright at the whole level that it doesn’t matter whether you’re in a crowded city or on a farm. And you don’t need expensive equipment.

Hunt says, “Go out there.”

But don’t be surprised if you took a picture of the Halloween moon on your phone and the picture doesn’t match what you saw.

Hunt admits, “If you shoot the moon with a smartphone, the results can be disappointing.” “The telephoto attachment will help make the moon bigger. Make sure the adapter fits your make and model. Also, don’t overexpose the moon. Adjust the brightness of your camera so that the moon’s brightness doesn’t get rid of it. ”

Busy watching horror movies Coronavirus equivalent to trick or cure is), we have to wait for another global full moon until 2039.

“Of course, the full moon happens in October during the middle period, not Halloween,” says Hunt. And before that, a Halloween full moon may appear in your area. It cannot be seen all over the world.