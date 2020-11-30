Oculus Quest 2 Cyber ​​Monday Deals: Buy Here

Oculus Quest 2 Cyber ​​Monday deals are hard to find. But it was able to identify retailers with available stocks such as Amazon and Best Buy.

As Best VR headset For most people, it’s not surprising that Quest 2 is one of the most loved gaming Cyber ​​Monday dealsThe complete device that provides 6DOF tracking and environmental mapping without the need for a gaming PC or console is its own console.

In some cases the $ 299 64GB Oculus Quest 2 is out of stock, you can get the $ 399 256GB model for purchase. We regularly update this page to let you know which models are available for which retailer. The virtual reality headset is available directly from the Oculus platform, and can be found on both the 64GB and 256GB models.

Those who already have a gaming PC can connect their Ghost 2 with their rig and play the vast library of games they need. See our guide Best Cyber ​​Monday PC Gaming Deals For storage on top topics. One of these games, Ascord’s Anger (usually $ 39.99), will add to your library for free until January 2021 when you connect your quest to a gaming PC.

Oculus Quest 2: $ 299 Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 is a unique device that provides the best VR experience you can get without the need to connect to a unique gaming PC or console. It features a Snapdragon XR2 processor with 6GB of RAM, a remarkable step in the mirror over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 835 CPU. For most gamers and VR fans this is the VR headset. Amazon currently has a 256GB model, available for 64GB back order.

The Oculus store constantly has 64GB and 256GB models in stock. No version of the headset is currently on sale, but they are both in stock.

Best Buy currently owns 256GB of Oculus Quest 2 models and offers a 64GB model to pick up at the store if you have one nearby. They sell at list prices.

Adorama currently has Oculus Quest 2 models in stock, both of which are sold at list prices without special deals.

No balance at the moment. The target is finished with 64GB configuration (in store and online), but the 256GB model is still in stock for the 9,399 list price.

Oculus Quest 2 is sleek and comfortable, weighing over 1 pound. It has an interesting game library, intuitive controls and nice built-in audio, all of which make it one of the best overall virtual reality headsets to date. Additionally, it can be used to play the best PC VR games with the Oculus Link cable and the appropriate powerful PC.

Considering that it was only launched in October, the Oculus Quest 2 will go on sale soon. In addition to getting Ascord’s rage for free, the closest thing to a sale we’ve ever seen is a free $ 15 promotional gift card to buy a Quest 2 in Newquay. But even if you can’t find the device this year Cyber ​​Monday deals, You get an even bigger value headset when you buy it.

How much can you expect to pay for Oculus Quest 2 if you buy Cyber ​​Monday? Wherever you pull the trigger, the 64GB model is priced at 9,299, while the 256GB model is priced at $ 399. Each VR headset is complete with touch controllers, USB-C charging cable and power adapter. Many retailers also offer 6- or 12-month payment plans.

Oculus Quest 2 is Best VR headset You can buy, and the recipient of the Tom’s Guide Editors’ Choice Award. Ours Oculus Quest 2 Review, We wanted its sleek, intuitive design, its fast performance and better clarity than its predecessors. At 9,299, it was the cheapest complete VR headset to deliver 6DOF (meaning hand and head tracking in 3D).

For normal gamers, the 64GB model should suffice. However, hardcore gamers may want to spend a little extra on the 256GB model to avoid constantly downloading and reinstalling applications. The more demanding games get more space. Unfortunately, you can not expand the headset storage, so choose wisely.

