Office and Oserk were the most-watched series in the United States in 2020

Visitor measurement service on streaming sites, The Nielsen Ratings, Created Nielsen Company, Published the list The most viewed topics in streaming in 2020 in the United States. The resulting products emerged Office, Oserk, e Frozen II Above the lists!

A sitcom dHe consecrated the office Series with high currents in the United States. The product, which aired between 2005 and 2013, had an audience of 57.1 billion minutes by 2020. The rankings are based on the total number of minutes viewed by viewers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Disney +.

Second place in the same category of the series starring Steve Carroll, “Purchased Series”, went to Grace Anatomy, which reached 39.41 billion minutes. The Oscar series and Frozen II animation topped the “Original Series” and “Movies” categories.

Osark’s third season, the original Netflix product launched in March 2020, topped the charts with 30.46 billion minutes of views. Although this is the latest site, Disney + will appear with 7 of the 10 most viewed movies in the stream. The highlight is the first frozen II seen in 14.92 billion minutes.

Check listings with products The most watched streaming in 2020 in the United States, According to the measurement service Nielsen ratings:

Top 10 Streaming of 2020: Purchased Series

Office (Netflix) – 57.1 billion minutes viewed Grace Anatomy (Netflix) – 39.4 billion minutes watched Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 35.4 billion minutes watched NCIS (Netflix) – 28.1 billion minutes watched Shits Creek (Netflix) – 23.7 billion minutes watched Supernatural (Netflix) – 20.3 billion minutes watched Shameless (Netflix) – 18.2 billion minutes watched New Girl (Netflix) – 14.5 billion minutes watched Blacklist (Netflix) – 14.4 billion minutes watched Vampire Diaries (Netflix) – 14.0 billion minutes watched

Top 10 Streaming of 2020: Original Series

Osirk (Netflix) – 30.4 billion minutes watched Lucifer (Netflix) – 18.9 billion minutes watched Crown (Netflix) – 16.2 billion minutes watched Tiger King (Netflix) – 15.6 billion minutes watched Montalorian (Disney +) – 14.5 billion minutes watched Umbrella Academy (Netflix) – 13.4 billion minutes watched The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 13.2 billion minutes watched Boss Baby: Back in Business (Netflix) – 12.6 billion minutes watched LongMire (Netflix) – 11.3 billion minutes watched You (Netflix) – watched 10.9 billion minutes

Top 10 Streaming of 2020: Movies

Frozen 2 (Disney +) – 14.9 billion minutes watched Mona (Disney +) – 10.5 billion minutes watched Pets’ Secret Life 2 (Netflix) – 9.1 billion minutes watched Continuing (Disney +) – 8.3 billion minutes watched Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (Netflix) – Watched 6.1 billion minutes Hamilton (Disney +) – 6.1 billion minutes watched Spencer Secret (Netflix) – 5.3 billion minutes watched Aladdin (2019) (Disney +) – 5.1 billion minutes watched Toy Story 4 (Disney +) – 4.4 billion minutes watched Judopia (Disney +) – watched 4.4 billion minutes

