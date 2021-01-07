Officer: Bruno Morera and Everton strengthen Portimonense

Football players Bruno Morera and Everton were officially presented as reinforcements from Portimonas this Thursday morning.

Bruno Morera, a 33-year-old striker, is from Rio Ave. Maisfutebol has already announced a replacement. This Friday, in the 13th round of the I-League, Vila du Conte’s team will be Algarve’s next opponent.

28-year-old Everton make a comeback, Loan from FC Porto, At a club he had already represented between 2014 and 2018. For the past two years, he has been at the Urava Reds in Japan.

“I didn’t think twice, it’s a club I feel at home, I have a big identity, and I hope it can help my goals,” Everton said.

“I decided to come here because I was here, I believe I am basic in being a player and I should be grateful,” Bruno Morera said.

With them at a press conference with SAD leader Rodini Sambayo, the leader agreed that there might be more news. Japanese international Keizuk Honda is one of the possible names in Portimo. Now, for the time being, these two presentations will see what can be adjusted on the team later, ”Rodini Sambayo replied.