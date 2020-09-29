Official: OnePlus 8T Pro is missing.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 8T Pro will not be there.

The company is directing users to the OnePlus 8 Pro instead.

OnePlus offered Pro variants of the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 8 series, but Big leak Earlier this month, the company pointed out that it skipped the OnePlus 8T Pro.

Now OnePlus founder and CEO Liu Zuohu (aka Pete Lau) has confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 8T Pro doesn’t come with it. OnePlus 8T. Check out the post below.

Lau to users who want a “Pro level” phone OnePlus 8 Pro instead. The machine-translated text also suggests that OnePlus felt it couldn’t offer a major upgrade from OnePlus 8 Pro by offering OnePlus 8T Pro.

Worth it, last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro isn’t a major upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the OnePlus 7T has been criticized for acquiring several major upgrades over the OnePlus 7, such as a high refresh rate screen and a telephoto rear camera. So, it seems the company doesn’t want to repeat the situation with the OnePlus 7T Pro releasing Pro models for this.

OnePlus 8T rumors and harassment point to a great flagship on paper, but the OnePlus 8 Pro appears to offer a few extra features compared to upcoming phones.

The 8T is expected to offer a 120Hz screen, a 4,500mAh battery, and faster wired charging. However, the 8 Pro adds wireless charging, a telephoto rear camera, a high-resolution ultra-wide camera, and an IP rating. According to leaks and official disclosures, the OnePlus 8T is missing the previous three features, and its waterproof/dust resistance has not yet been confirmed.

