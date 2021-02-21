This has already been talked about by some Time, But at opening ceremonies Blissconline 2021, The Diablo II: Resurrected Officially announced for PC and consoles.

Diablo II: Features resurrected HD graphics and 4K / 60FPS gameplay (on PC and newer consoles), though it can return to classic footage in minutes. Clicks. The dynamics and audio have also been redone, and some life changes have been added, such as the share of shared items. Oh, and one of the most important, there will be cross-improvement on all platforms.

The first trailer for Diablo II is here: Resurrected

Even with the new 3D graphics, Blizzard seems to have done a good job of maintaining Diablo II’s classic dark and bold atmosphere. Everything you need to know is here Diablo II: Resurrected:

Diablo II: Resurrection is the best version of RPG Diablo II. Once you find the fate of Prime Evil Diablo, Mephisto and Paul, who are now in 4K (2160p) resolution in PC, chase the mysterious Dark Wanderer and fight the inmates of Hell. With this new game we have: Restored graphics – monsters, heroes, items, spells, all resurrected.

An epic story told in five different acts.

Classic Game – The same Diablo II you know and want is protected.

Updated support for Battle.net.

Planned Cross Progress Support – Take your progress wherever you play.

Many more!

Diablo II: Announced to be resurrected on PC, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in 2021. Interested parties can sign up for the game’s technical alpha, Here.

An important note: it seems that the Xbox One S and One X will not own the game because the announcement does not mention anything about these consoles and there is no reference on the official website.

