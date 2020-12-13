Ohio State Football College Football Playoff Case and SEC’s Stupid Arguments: Duck Lesmerizes

Columbus, Ohio – No. 6 Florida upset by LSU on Saturday night, which helped cause the 4th Ohio State College football playoff By removing an actual scenario that could have kept Buckeye rational, If they are failed Big Ten champions. Under those circumstances Clemson, Notre Dame, Alabama and Florida led 10-0 with the Buckeyes 6-0.

Now it can’t happen because the Gators have absorbed their second loss. If the Buckeyes beat the Northwest team at the Big Ten Championships on Saturday it would have to destroy the deck.

The SEC spinning machine cycles after the loss of the cutters. Last week, I sounded like Ohio State Homer My efforts to protect the Big Ten by adjusting its own destiny to allow the Buckeyes to play in the Big Ten Championship, And citing the lawsuit for not imposing fines on the Ohio state playoff attempt, which COVID could not control because it missed the games. But I fight for logic, common sense and flexibility in strange epidemics. So, here’s a list of my talking points about supporting Ohio State as a playoff team – not a failed Alabama, a failed Notre Dame or a losing Clemson – but more than any other competitor out there.

1. It is an epidemic. You can’t engage in a certain number of games when there are teams at the mercy of a virus that has excited the whole world. Flexibility allowed it to happen this season. If you get caught up in a certain number of games a team has to play, you allow the virus to beat a team that has done its best and taken care of the business on the field. If you’re really saying yes, sorry, but the virus did it, ask yourself if you are flexible with virus issues in other areas of your life. Of course, if the Ohio State had finished the season 3-0, that would not have been enough. But the Buckeyes were not 3-0. So let’s focus on what they are, which is 5-0 with another game.

2. If you agree to some flexibility and you don’t have a certain number of games, you go with the feeling. Should Ohio State win every game 9-0 in its Big Ten table? If not, would it have been 8-0? Were you open to 7-0? Because now you miss Ohio State by three games and miss one or two. Now you can keep them out, because Michigan got COVID late in the season, 30 points behind the Buckeyes. That’s all. That is not enough.

3. Eye examination Things. When I voted in the Andhra referendum, I started again more than any other voter in the country. But in an epidemic, with fewer games, you have to change your mind. It cannot be restarted.

4. There were three clear top teams before the season based on talent and recent past performance: Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. Past seasons generally shouldn’t affect current voting, but all three teams don’t want to prove anything this season; They looked to confirm something. If Indiana is 6-0, then rating 6-0 for Ohio is different. Everyone knows the Ohio State Bank is not a flash. It can be a scare with a surprise group. It’s not like you don’t know what the state of Ohio is. Those factors at least a bit in an epidemic.

If Florida, now 8-2, is still on your radar, and you think losses are part of the deal when you play a lot of games, remember Ohio State 28-1 over the last three regular seasons. For the environment.

5. That’s why the failed state of Ohio is nowhere near the USC, which is 5-0. The Trojans have won all three of their games by hitting a successful touchdown in the final 80 seconds. USC was 8-5 last year. In general, it is not a bar. But the Trojans had to prove something more than the state of Ohio, and while that doesn’t mean the Trojans don’t have a playoff case, they are behind the state of Ohio.

6. Some The SEC people are now making a case for 7-1 Texas A&M than the state of Ohio, while the 5th-Axis 5th-win of the 5th Axis beat Florida, which was 6th, but will fall after the appearance. Ohio State’s first-25 win is higher than 12th Indiana. The 28-point loss to Alabama was not a plus for Aqees. If you don’t want to fine them too much, fine, but they don’t get bonus points for the loss.

Texas A&M, not playing again, knocked out seven teams, its combined record is 25-42.

Ohio State have beaten five teams 16-21, and if the Buckeyes had beaten Northwest 6-0, they would have beaten teams 22-23. There will be a convention championship in the state of Ohio, not Texas A&M. I could not believe I was arguing this, but this SEC studio host made me do it.

7. If Florida somehow beats Alabama in the SEC Championship, Alabama, the No. 1 team currently dominating, will still make the playoffs. What about the two loss conference players? This has been left out before. In 2016, Ben State was the two-loss Big Ten champion, instead becoming a non-loss champion Ohio State playoffs. It will be the same here in Alabama and Florida – not both.

8. When a team wins or loses it cannot create a playoff case equivalent to the SEC. Proof that every SEC victory belongs to another SEC team … but every SEC loss?

Again, this is the host of this SEC Network Studio. Maybe it’s a shame. Because it doesn’t feel real.

Just as a young man argues that the preparation of a curfew order is proof that they do not need a curfew order, the fact that there is no curfew order is proof that they should not have a curfew order. I did not buy that act. Go to your room.

9. I don’t think a team wants to combine Clemson and Notre Dame for the third time in the semifinals, so here’s what I expect for the final rankings after next weekend.

If Alabama and Ohio win, and Notre Dame defeats Clemson, the LTTE suffers a second loss:

1. Alabama 2. Our Lady 3. State of Ohio 4. Clemson / USC (created long shot arguments with Cincinnati or Texas A&M)

If Alabama and Ohio win, and Clemson defeats Notre Dame:

1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. State of Ohio 4. Our Lady

Either way, Buckeyes will never get Bama in a semifinal.

10. Don’t worry about coaches like Dan Mullen of Florida Clemson’s Tabo Swinney Bucky speaks below For not playing enough games. They are openly politicizing in the hope that they will provoke even a playoff committee member a little bit. Ryan of Ohio State does and will do the same thing every day. Mullen and Swinney are even more straight forward about this. But remember, Mullen was the right-hand man of Urban Mayor. So Mullen was ready to talk about his old friend’s favorite team.

11. Ohio State, currently ranked 4th, will make the playoffs a success with the latest playoff rankings released Tuesday night. No. 5 Texas A&M did not play this week, No. 6 lost to Florida, 8th did not play Cincinnati, have two losses to No. 7, 9, 10 and 11, and USC is in 15th place.

So there really isn’t a debate. SEC spin.

