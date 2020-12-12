Ohio State Football Recruitment: No. 1 WR in Class 2021, complies with Emega Ebucca, Buckeyes

247 Game



The country’s top rated broadcaster in the 2021 class announced its commitment State of Ohio On Friday, Emega Ekbuka announced its pledge in a video posted on social media, giving Buckeys a fifth five-star chance in the recruitment cycle ahead of the initial signing period.

“I want to thank God and my team, coaches and especially my family,” Ekbuka said in the video. “They have pushed me to a height that I do not know I can reach. I am so grateful. Without them, my vision would not be possible. I want this game to be the biggest I have ever seen. I’m excited about what the future holds, but I’m not finished yet. This is the next chapter of my vision. . “

Ohio State Recruitment Class ranks second nationally Of Alabama Class. Considered the No. 8 overall player in the class by 247 Sports, Ekbuka is the third-wide receiver confirmation for the Buckeyes. 6-foot-1, 190-pound Washington State 247 Sports National Recruitment Editor Brandon Huffman Considered First Round NFL Draft Exam The following scout wrote the report In Ekbuka.