Home sport Ohio State Football Recruitment: No. 1 WR in Class 2021, complies with Emega Ebucca, Buckeyes

Ohio State Football Recruitment: No. 1 WR in Class 2021, complies with Emega Ebucca, Buckeyes

Dec 12, 2020 0 Comments
Ohio State Football Recruitment: No. 1 WR in Class 2021, complies with Emega Ebucca, Buckeyes
247 Game

The country’s top rated broadcaster in the 2021 class announced its commitment State of Ohio On Friday, Emega Ekbuka announced its pledge in a video posted on social media, giving Buckeys a fifth five-star chance in the recruitment cycle ahead of the initial signing period.

“I want to thank God and my team, coaches and especially my family,” Ekbuka said in the video. “They have pushed me to a height that I do not know I can reach. I am so grateful. Without them, my vision would not be possible. I want this game to be the biggest I have ever seen. I’m excited about what the future holds, but I’m not finished yet. This is the next chapter of my vision. . “

Ohio State Recruitment Class ranks second nationally Of Alabama Class. Considered the No. 8 overall player in the class by 247 Sports, Ekbuka is the third-wide receiver confirmation for the Buckeyes. 6-foot-1, 190-pound Washington State 247 Sports National Recruitment Editor Brandon Huffman Considered First Round NFL Draft Exam The following scout wrote the report In Ekbuka.

“Elite body control to go with optimal size and strength, good top speed and separation. The body is hard to get and squeeze, but use any given cushion. Can be adjusted for each throw. Can take short passes at a distance. Going behind the secondary on deep trails. Strong arms, wide c. Reduce radius, limit.Continuous drawing of double coverage and bracket coverage is usually open.Accepts consistent YAC.Experienced punt and kick returner can play defense, with enormous range and ball capabilities.Projects such as Instant Power 5 starter and future first round NFL draft selection .

READ  Why the second start of the World Series 2020-series is Clayton Kershaw's real postseason issue

You May Also Like

The auction winner returned the items to Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench

The auction winner returned the items to Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench

2020 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Free Training 1 Report ?? F1 Racecast ?? December 11 to December 13

Hawaii Shark Attack: A Surfer Killed by a Shark That Stopped a Surfing Match

Hawaii Shark Attack: A Surfer Killed by a Shark That Stopped a Surfing Match

NBA Top 100 Player Rankings: LeBron James Kavi tops Giannis; No players made the list

NBA Top 100 Player Rankings: LeBron James Kavi tops Giannis; No players made the list

Italian footballer and World Cup winner Paulo Rossi has died at the age of 64

Italian footballer and World Cup winner Paulo Rossi has died at the age of 64

Buser: Florida State 69, Indiana 67 – Inside the hall

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *