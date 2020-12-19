Ohio State Versus.

The No. 4 Ohio State defeated the Northwestern team 14-10 in the 2020 Big Ten Championship on Saturday, winning its fourth consecutive conference title and setting itself up for college football playoff berth. It’s not a pretty game for buckeyes, and it explains things, but they got the job done when it came to calculating.

Ohio State did not score its first touchdown until the end of the third quarter, leading 13-10. Before that, it had spent most of the afternoon in its own way. The Buckeyes had an interesting start drive, but stalled in the red zone. Justin Fields scored what seemed like a touchdown, but it was brought back by a catch call. That fine killed the motivation and forced the state of Ohio to reach a field goal. This is the first time in all seasons that the Buckies have hit the touchdown in the opening run.

Northwest responded with its own Touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead, and it enjoyed that advantage until the end of the third quarter. Time was spent between both teams failing to take advantage of opportunities or turning the ball over.

The Ohio State Tray in the third quarter tilted as it looked back at the sermon and its ground game. The sermon took over the game, finishing with a single game record of 331 yards with two touchdowns, breaking Eddie George’s previous high (314 yards, 1995). Compare with the Northwest, which only released a 329-yard offense as a team. The sermon also broke the quick record of the Big Ten title game.

Here are four examples from another Big Ten title for Buckeyes.

1. It’s hard to imagine that Ohio State doesn’t exist

There will be plenty of politicians from outside the top four – Jimbo Fisher has already started Makes his case – But this win closes it for the Buckeyes. You can never be sure what the CFP selection committee will do, but given how far things have been handled so far, there is no logical reason to move the bucks down. Your argument against them is that if they don’t play enough games, it’s all season, and the team doesn’t remove them from the top four. Your argument is that their successes were not enough, and this success felt like many more, and again, it was all year long. The committee seems to be very impressed.

The only scenario I can imagine is that if Florida beats Alabama in the SEC Championship game, the team will be transformed. If that happens, it’s hard to imagine Alabama exiting the top four. It’s hard to imagine an SEC champion being knocked out, but that SEC champion will have two losses, one of which is for the worst LSU team. Suddenly, it becomes a matter of debate whether or not 6-0 is better than 9-0 by beating Alabama. Boy, wouldn’t that be a discussion I don’t want to do anything about.

2. Let the sermon be preached

You see it in every level of football with the invitees of the game. Passing is sexy, and it’s more effective than usually running the ball, especially when you have a good quarterback. Unfortunately, the bass is too tempting and the game callers may stop thinking clearly. Ryan Day is a coach. Today is the latest example of Ohio State ignoring its run game while relying on it.

The sermon rushed 331 yards and ended with two touchdowns, but not all of those yards came in the second half. He was crushing it in the first half, but after he took the yard of the piece, the Buckeyes decided to start throwing the ball, which bothered them. Even if the receiver is not open, Fields keeps the ball for a long time or if there is inaccuracy, the passing attack kills Ohio State drives.

It wasn’t until the end of the day that Ohio State’s offense was given the ball to continue preaching that it was unstoppable. If I’m an Ohio state fan, I hope you never forget the day before college football playoffs (or any bowl played by Ohio State).

3. You have to take advantage against the state of Ohio

For this reason the Northwest came into a considerable backwardness. It was a character born to play, but the Wild Gates kept clearing their lines. Ohio State made a lot of mistakes in the first half, but when the Buckies were good enough to deal with the mistakes, the Northwest was not. Not against the state of Ohio anyway.

The script was written for Northwest to pull off the tragic grief. They lured the bucks to their kind of ugly game and kept it close. But every time the Wild Gates were given a chance to control, they were confused. They opened the second half with the ball and a 10-6 lead and went into the red zone. Then advancing 17-6, to put all the pressure on the Buckeyes, Baton Ramsey was selected in the final zone. Ramsay will turn the ball two more times, which is what the Cats game costs.

4. An interesting season for the Northwest

In every office, we rank Power Five coaches on CBS Sports, and each season I put Pat Fitzgerald in my top 10. I catch some from the fans outside the Big Ten track, but I can not exaggerate how much work Fitzgerald has done with this Northwest project. He assisted the engineer with a one-year turning point that saw Wild Gates move from the western end to Indianapolis. Once there, they had a fair chance to pull the trigger.

Every time you look northwest you get the impression that you should not have a chance to win the game, but it usually wins the game. Northwest lost its athletic director Jim Phillips to the job of ACC commissioner, but Phillips’ replacement should be whatever it takes to ensure Fitzgerald stays in Evanston, Illinois for the rest of his life. This will make their job much easier.