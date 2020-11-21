Ohio State vs Indiana Score: Live Game Updates, College Football Scores, NCAA Highlights, Coverage

No. 3 Ohio State 9th Indiana 28-7 Indiana have chances at half time but could not use them. The start of the game did not seem promising to the Hussians. Following Indiana’s first possession, Ohio needed just two games to go 75 yards and take a 7-0 lead. Indiana’s offense came to a standstill again, but this time its defense came by forcing Justin Fields into the first interception of the season. Unfortunately for Indiana, it was not used. It did not use both possessions after Fields’ second interception.

Indiana were able to level the game at 7-7 at the start of the second quarter, but Ohio State’s offense lasted into the game, pushing three touchdowns and finishing the half 28-7. If Indiana could turn those earnings into points this season, it would be a very different game in our hands. As it stands, the Hoosiers seem to be the tallest mountain to climb in the second half.

