In the 23rd round match of the 1st Roller Hockey Division Nationals, this evening, Oliverens scored four goals in the Turkwells block. In the end, Oliveira de Azamis pointed to strong complaints from club referees.

ியோ Unio Desportiva Oliverance / Simolds – The referees for an extraordinary performance tonight in Turkwell in a game that dictated a 4-4 decision Ricardo Leo and Mr. Roller hockey congratulates Luis Pixoto. This is another proof of the excellent abilities of these two messers. Our team, coaches, management and staff are delighted with the direction the referees have managed this roller hockey game. Trust us to respect the game, fight for victory in all games, do not turn your face to fight. Exceptions revolve around the field of arbitration », can be read in a publication on social networks.

Through the tie, Oliverens failed to overtake Benfica, who had beaten Falimense 5-2. FC Porto and Equi de Barcellos are still in the lead.

Results:

Vienna’s youth – Ripa de Away, 3-2

FC Porto – Sporting de Tomer, 8-1

Óque Barcellos – Sanzones, 7-6

HC Prague – Tigris Almerim, 5-1

Formalization – Benfica, 2-5

H.C. Turkel – Olivarens, 4-4

Wallongo – The game has been postponed to April 2

Classification:

1. FC Porto 22 games / 54 points

2. பார்cés Barcellos 23/54

3. Benfica 23/46

4. Oliverance 21/45

5. Game 19/43

6. SP D Tomar 22/35

7. Wallongo 21/26

8. Juventus Vienna 23/25

9. Consonance 23/23

10. HC Prague 22/23

11. Formalization 23/20

12. H. C. Turkel 22/18

13. Rifa de Away 23/18

14. Almerim Tigers 10/23