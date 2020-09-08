Olympic athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings apologizes for Instagram post that she bravely went shopping without a mask

Jennings posted on Instagram: “I went shopping without wearing a mask. “I read a quote that shook me before-this wasn’t forced, I agreed.”
Jennings said he wanted to defend his rights and freedoms without being reckless or endangering others, saying it “woke me up.”
The Jennings representative did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.
This move is contrary to what many public health experts recommend to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Jennings faced a quick backlash, and one user replied to his post: “I’m a nurse and all healthcare practitioners are reusing PPE and we can’t get tested regularly. We are at risk of taking care of our patients every day. Everyone else is social distancing and masking in public places. “
Another user wrote, “It’s incredibly selfish and ignorant.”
“To those who can hear where I come from, thank you for your openness and courtesy. Thank you for expressing your views to those who agree. You call me stupid, selfish, privileged, intolerant, racist. For those who call and speak,’you are better than this’, I fully admit that dealing with such emotional, stratified, subtle and polarizing topics on social media is not the smartest thing.”
