Olympic athlete Kerri Walsh Jennings apologizes for Instagram post that she bravely went shopping without a mask

One of the most overwhelming players in volleyball history, Jennings Post to Instagram She went shopping without covering her face and called it “the brave exercise.”

Jennings posted on Instagram: “I went shopping without wearing a mask. “I read a quote that shook me before-this wasn’t forced, I agreed.”

Jennings said he wanted to defend his rights and freedoms without being reckless or endangering others, saying it “woke me up.”

The Jennings representative did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

This move is contrary to what many public health experts recommend to stop the spread of the coronavirus. that much Centers for Disease Control and Prevention The face cover is intended to protect another person if that person is unconsciously infected. White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said. , “Now we know that there is scientific evidence that masks prevent others from infecting, but can partially protect them from infection.” Jennings faced a quick backlash, and one user replied to his post: “I’m a nurse and all healthcare practitioners are reusing PPE and we can’t get tested regularly. We are at risk of taking care of our patients every day. Everyone else is social distancing and masking in public places. “ Another user wrote, “It’s incredibly selfish and ignorant.” “I’m sorry to those who are so upset” Jennings wrote in a follow-up post. “To those who can hear where I come from, thank you for your openness and courtesy. Thank you for expressing your views to those who agree. You call me stupid, selfish, privileged, intolerant, racist. For those who call and speak,’you are better than this’, I fully admit that dealing with such emotional, stratified, subtle and polarizing topics on social media is not the smartest thing.” Jennings recently announced You can see that she is leaving her home in California. California currently leads the United States with at least 741,726 Covid-19 cases. California has a statewide face mask obligation in effect starting June 18th. There are at least 6,306,412 coronavirus cases in the United States, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. I have a concern State will see a surge in events It is similar to the surge that the United States experienced after Memorial Day and July 4th following the Labor Day weekend celebration.

