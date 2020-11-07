On the California coast, this is a shark baby boom

(Press)

– Baby sharks are thriving off the coast of California, researchers say when they hunt, they are more interested in stingrays than people. Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Laboratory at California State University in Long Beach, said he has tagged 38 young large white sharks so far this year, three times more than a normal year. Guardian Reports. Lowe, who uses drones, planes and underwater robots to monitor sharks, tells young Lowes how they interact with people, and this year young sharks are spending more time in coastal waters. He believes this trend is the result of healthy ecosystems feeding sharks more food war and hot water sharks delay winter migrations outside Baja California in Mexico. He predicts that sharks may soon stay year-round.

This year is unusual not only because of the number of sharks, but also because they avoid the areas they used to frequently visit and collect in new areas, including Point Conception near Santa Barbara, he says. “This is what makes these hotspot areas look like nurseries. There’s plenty of food, and the water is hot,” Lowe says. San Jose Mercury News. Lowe, who works closely with lifeguards, said the average number of shark attacks in California has stabilized at three or four a year since 1950, and the state’s population has nearly tripled. “There are a lot of people in the water: you have paddle boards, kayaks, vets, but the number of attacks hasn’t really changed,” he says. “It tells you people are not on the menu. They are not hunting people here.” (Talking about baby sharks …)

