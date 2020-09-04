Home sport One-eyed Finnick the Fierce was scratched by Kentucky Derby.

One-eyed Finnick the Fierce was scratched by Kentucky Derby.

Sep 04, 2020 0 Comments
One-eyed Finnick the Fierce was scratched by Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby’s field was cut to 16 after Finnick the Fierce was scratched on Friday.

One-eyed may have problems with your feet. He lost his right eye because of a congenital cataract.

Saturday Derby will have the fewest starting pitchers since 2003, when Funny Cide beat 15 rivals. King Guillermo, owned by former Major League All-Star Victor Martinez, was hurt by fever.

Click here to view more sports coverage at FOXNEWS.COM.

Finnick the Fierce took the No. 1 post position and was listed 50-1 on the morning line. His absence means that Max Player hangs in an internal position. According to Churchill Downs Steward, this field will load from Posts 2 to 17, with Posts 1, 18, 19, and 20 emptying into the new starting gate.

“He’s a bit funny because his right eye is blind, and we always knew it,” said owner Arnaldo Monge. “But since he arrived, the vet has been watching the horse.”

Monge said trainer Rey Hernandez, who boarded Finnick the Fierce for the morning workout, felt no problem. However, Monge said that he carefully chose the fault and chose to scratch the chestnut tree.

“I know horse racing is always under surveillance, so I understand I’m not trying to risk such publicity,” he said.

Gelling undergoes further testing. Monge said Finnick the Fierce could consider Preakness on October 3rd if he checks out.

“It’s anxious, but we’ll be back,” he said.

Finnick the Fierce took 7th place on the Blue Grass Stakes in July.

You May Also Like

We're wearing helmets in today's skull session.

Skeleton Session: Jim Harbaugh wants players to get ready for October, myocarditis claims are wrong, and Pac-12 wants the season to match Big Ten.

Injury updates and observations on the last day of the Seahawks training camp

Injury updates and observations on the last day of the Seahawks training camp

Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumor: Heat, Raptors, Possibility to Be a Freelance Leader | Bleacher Report

Lionel Messi is now '90%' likely to remain at FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is now ‘90%’ likely to remain at FC Barcelona.

bayern-munich-1338978_1280

Chelsea’s Potential CL Opponents – Best and Worst-Case Scenarios

Iconic suburban car dealer Bob Rohrman dies

Iconic suburban car dealer Bob Rohrman dies

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *