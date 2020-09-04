One-eyed Finnick the Fierce was scratched by Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby’s field was cut to 16 after Finnick the Fierce was scratched on Friday.

One-eyed may have problems with your feet. He lost his right eye because of a congenital cataract.

Saturday Derby will have the fewest starting pitchers since 2003, when Funny Cide beat 15 rivals. King Guillermo, owned by former Major League All-Star Victor Martinez, was hurt by fever.

Finnick the Fierce took the No. 1 post position and was listed 50-1 on the morning line. His absence means that Max Player hangs in an internal position. According to Churchill Downs Steward, this field will load from Posts 2 to 17, with Posts 1, 18, 19, and 20 emptying into the new starting gate.

“He’s a bit funny because his right eye is blind, and we always knew it,” said owner Arnaldo Monge. “But since he arrived, the vet has been watching the horse.”

Monge said trainer Rey Hernandez, who boarded Finnick the Fierce for the morning workout, felt no problem. However, Monge said that he carefully chose the fault and chose to scratch the chestnut tree.

“I know horse racing is always under surveillance, so I understand I’m not trying to risk such publicity,” he said.

Gelling undergoes further testing. Monge said Finnick the Fierce could consider Preakness on October 3rd if he checks out.

“It’s anxious, but we’ll be back,” he said.

Finnick the Fierce took 7th place on the Blue Grass Stakes in July.