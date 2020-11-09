OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Stable Oxygen OS 11 Update Clears Phones

The standard Oxygen OS update leads to the complete data wipe of the OnePlus 8 series.

This issue affects the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro devices running Oxygen OS 11 Open Beta 3.

OnePlus acknowledges the issue and warns against upgrading.

OnePlus is standard Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1 update For the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro over the weekend. However, the software that followed it Oxygen OS 11 Open Beta3 Nothing but constant. Many open beta 3 users who have received the update have reported that it causes them to wipe the entire data of their phones.

Once the update is installed, users are asked to restart their devices. When they do, the data on their phones will be completely erased. Unfortunately, many users report that their phones are set to be updated automatically and that they have no choice but to install the wrong software.

One user attempted to downgrade to Oxygen OS 10 and upgrade to Oxygen OS 11 open beta 3 in an attempt to fix the problem. However, the user reports that even if the updates are switched off automatically, the phone automatically updates and asks for a restart and then wipes all data again.

OnePlus, for its part, acknowledges the problem. An employee took him to the company Forums On Saturday, the OnePlus software team said it was investigating the matter. Users were warned against upgrading to the standard update.

“If you receive an OTA update, double-check that this is an open beta update. If not, please do not install it. ”

In the meantime, if you have already installed the update but have not restarted your phone, OnePlus recommends following the steps below to avoid data loss.

Install this APK. You must install it after the update is installed, but before restarting.

Once the APK is installed, run the application and tap “Keep Data”.

You can now restart the phone without losing your data.

OnePlus says users should back up essential data before restarting their phones by following the steps above.