OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Announced

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition phone.

The device will go on pre-sale on November 9.

OnePlus recently OnePlus 8T There was an unexpected surprise announcement in China. The company has partnered with Polish video game developer CD Projekt Red for the special Cyberpunk 2077 edition of OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus showcased some of the upcoming OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition at its China launch event. However, it is difficult to say what is special about the phone. The OnePlus image presented on stage shows a phone with a yellow cyberpunk border. I’m not sure if this is a graphical representation based on the theme of the upcoming game, or if the phone actually has a nice yellow border or edge that glows in color.

What we know is that a special Cyberpunk 2077 version of this OnePlus 8T will be pre-sale starting November 4. This is a few weeks ahead of the game launch on November 19th. OnePlus also posted a video teaser for the phone. Weibo account. You can check it below.

This is not the first time OnePlus has launched a special edition flagship phone. We’ve previously partnered with McLaren, Star Wars and Marvel to see them launch phones with great designs. But this is the first time OnePlus has partnered with a game studio for its flagship phone version.

During the phone announcement, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said its design was in a high degree of harmony with the CD Projekt Red team. Lau promised to reveal more details in two weeks.

For its worth, we expect to see some exclusive gaming features in the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition. It also makes sense for OnePlus to upgrade the phone’s processor to the Snapdragon 865 Plus or provide more RAM or storage for better performance. Unfortunately, the company has not yet heard of this issue.

I contacted OnePlus to find out more about the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition. We will update this article as OnePlus responds to your query. Meanwhile, our OnePlus 8T review here.

