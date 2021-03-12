OnePlus 9 already has a scheduled presentation date and there are new rumors revealing the feature of the smartphone – Equipment

Volume of Online rumors about the launch of the new OnePlus 9 smartphone line Has been on the rise for the past few weeks. Following the confirmation from the Chinese manufacturer, new rumors are now circulating that the new series will be unveiled to the world on March 23, which will calculate the look of the devices.

The Website Winfuture Shared a series of promotional images of the Standard and Pro models of the OnePlus 9 line. According to the portal’s “Informers”, the Pro version will fit a 6.7-inch screen with a slight curve. The base model, on the other hand, has a completely flat screen of 6.5 inches.

OnePlus is an innovation already advanced, with the rear camera modules co-produced with Swedish manufacturer Hasselbot. The main focus of the OnePlus 9 series is all about photography, and through Twitter, the brand is leaving some traces of already used sensors. IMX789 e IMX766 From Sony.

Outside of further technical details, rumors suggest that the chassis of the standard model was made of plastic instead of metal. The smartphone can come in three different colors as black, blue and purple. The Pro model will feature models in black, olive green and silver.

Earlier rumors had it that the third model was the OnePlus 9R, and that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor would be present in smartphones and screens with 120 Hz update rates. OnePlus can take advantage of the offer of its new smartphones Reveal the new model of the OnePlus Watch RX smartwatch, which will have a circular screen similar to that of fellow Oppo watch RX.