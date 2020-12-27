OnePlus 9 comes with the most desired features

OnePlus 9 has a few more months to see it officially launch, and its presentation is expected in March. However, leaks and rumors abound.

Now, the 91 Mobiles website has released some more exclusive details of the new flagship, which will come with support for wireless charging and reverse charging.

This will be one of the only features expected in the Pro model, which makes the “normal” model even more interesting.

Also, the released image reveals that it supports wireless charging up to 30W, which is a very respectable value. According to the website, the OnePlus 9 comes with a 4,500 mAh battery, although “hidden” in the picture.

What do we know about OnePlus 9 so far?

In addition to information on their charging and battery capabilities, it was also confirmed that the OnePlus 9 will be the first to arrive with cameras co-developed with Leica, which will ensure better performance.

It has not been officially confirmed yet, but it is believed to come with a three-rear camera with a 50MP main sensor, a 20MP secondary (ultra wide angle) and a 12MP (telephoto) one-third.

Both smartphones will be equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor to ensure the highest level of performance.

In addition to the best specifications, the OnePlus 9 may surprise you with a very attractive price of 600.

