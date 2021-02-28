OnePlus 9 Pro: Pictures reveal the major changes of the smartphone

Unlike in previous years, OnePlus chose to choose the “Pro” version of its smartphones only in 2020. On the doorstep with more new models, a picture now shows big changes.

An information leak from the Techmaniax website shows the OnePlus 9 Pro “About” menu and pictures of your camera app. These confirm the key specifications and ensure that major changes are made to the photo section.

OnePlus 9 Pro with 6.7 inch AMOLED screen at 120 Hz

Let’s start with the key specifications, which are similar to what we saw in previous leaks. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7 “inch liquid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz upgrade rate and a punch-hole in the upper left corner of the front camera.

OnePlus 9 Pro Details. debt: Techmaniacs

As you might expect, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, the version found here will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (probably the basic version).

OnePlus 9 Pro with 50 megapixel Ultravio

The details are interesting only when entering the chat rooms. There will be four sensors, the main one being 48 MP. The 50MP sensor on this list does not provide details, but it should be an ultraviolet. The rest will be 8MP and 2MP.

Images from the camera app show updated settings. This is because you can now change the resolution, “frame rates” and “aspect ratio” for the video. Be sure to record 8K at 30 frames per second and up to 120 frames per second at 4K.

Alecado OnePlus 9 Pro

It is recalled that the previous specifications of the cameras that were rumored were not correct. Although they may look like trustworthy images, this data should be viewed with regular bookings until the brand itself is confirmed.

A release date has not yet been announced, but it should occur in March. Except for the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 are expected to be “e” (a kind of lite version). Images of the OnePlus 9 Pro imagine an alliance with Hasselpot on cameras.

4 News Editors Recommend: