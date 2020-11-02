OnePlus’ Cyberpunk 2077 Theme 8T has one of the biggest camera modules I’ve ever seen.

OnePlus has revealed its wild look Cyberpunk 2077-Theme 8T and fundamentally different from standard OnePlus 8T. But disappointingly Cyberpunk 2077-The theme phone is currently available for pre-order in China and costs CNY 3,999 (less than $600).

The phone has many cosmetic touches that match the visual tone of the upcoming game, such as a striking yellow accent. Cyberpunk 2077 Logo at the bottom of the phone. But what I can’t stop giant The camera module covers most of the width of the back of the phone.

The software is Cyberpunk 2077-Touch themes including custom wallpapers. Additionally, this phone has two special camera filters, “Night City” and “North California”. OnePlus website for phone.

It also comes with some special Cyberpunk 2077 Decoration you can see Unpacking this device:

The specs of this phone are mostly similar to the OnePlus 8T, but it has a 120Hz screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 256GB storage capacity, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 4,500mAh battery. You can read my colleague Jon Porter’s standard OnePlus 8T review. Right here.

that much Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T is OnePlus’s latest themed phone, joining the lineup that includes: Avenger’s-Brand OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, And ㅏ star Wars-Theme OnePlus 5T. Cyberpunk 2077 Itself will be released December 10, After a recent delay.