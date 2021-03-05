Opening of a complex with the largest barges in the world in the Maldives – 03/05/2021

Located in Baa Atoll, in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas complex promises to be the new landmark of famous people of the Maldives. The company announced the grand opening of the world’s largest water houses, overlooking the Indian Ocean, creating the sensation of floating on the sea.

The houses have 1,500 m² of space with floor-to-ceiling windows, over their entire length, ensuring a view of the surrounding turquoise water.

Each residence in the complex is equipped with a professional kitchen, living and dining room, two bedrooms with a large individual outdoor seating area, an infinity pool and an outdoor dining area.

In order to offer wellness and fitness experiences to their clients, the residences have spa treatment rooms and a gym equipped with the latest technology.

These spa rooms also offer viewing of marine life just below the residence through strategically placed glass panels under the spa’s luxurious treatment beds.

Comfort and looks are the allies of the resort’s sleeping time. Indeed, the rooms are equipped with retractable blinds, allowing the entry of natural light during the day and stargazing at night.

Spa moment can even be transported to these environments, which have glass-bottom whirlpool tubs installed in the suite bathrooms for therapeutic massages and views of marine life.

True to Maldivian heritage, each residence features thatched Kajan palm roofs and Balau wood floors running the length of its large outdoor patio, accompanied by hammocks suspended over the water.

The newly enlarged pools are decorated with natural Sukabumhi stone tiles, whose shades of blue and green change with every movement of the sun, reflecting the colors of the Indian Ocean.

Services and prices

Inspired by the natural beauty of the island surrounded by a pure white coastline, the renovation of the residences has been done with careful preservation of the element.

Guests also have access to 24-hour service to meet any needs and a private sommelier and chef to create a personalized menu during their stay.

Daily rates start at US $ 9,000, around R $ 50,000, in the current conversion, and can accommodate up to 6 adults.