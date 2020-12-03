Home Economy Operation Warp Speed ​​predicts 100M Americans will be immune to COVID-19 by the end of February

Operation Warp Speed ​​predicts 100M Americans will be immune to COVID-19 by the end of February

Dec 03, 2020 0 Comments

This picture, taken on May 23, 2020, shows a laboratory technician holding the size of a COVID-19 novel corona virus vaccine candidate. (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP via Getty Images)

Updated 6:30 PM PT – Wednesday, December 2, 2020

In its latest update, the Trump administration attributed the continued success of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ to the fight to develop the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Moncef Slavi, chief operating officer of the operation, made the prediction 100 million Americans Will be immune from the virus by the end of February.

About 20 million people are expected to be vaccinated with the Pfizer and Modern vaccines in December alone.

Slavy said 30 million people will be vaccinated by January and 50 million by February.

Vaccine pre-runners ‘Pfizer’ and ‘Moderna’ have both sent their vaccines to the FDA for emergency use approval. Each of the two has proven its high efficiency at about 95 percent.

Once approved, the Warp Speed ​​Team can begin ship sizing within two days of approval. Chief Operating Officer General Gus Berna said they will release the quantities when they are available.

“We don’t wait to see if vaccines are available, then we push,” Berna said. “We want a rhythmic, vaccine distribution so states can better manage it for priorities as they develop it.”

State officials will first decide who should be vaccinated. Advocacy groups have called for health workers and the elderly to be considered.

Also, it is unclear whether the ‘Pfizer’ and ‘Modern’ vaccines will be available after February. However, officials said other companies, such as Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, were also involved in trying to make corona virus vaccines. They may get approval early next year.

