Oppo Find X3 Pro: All the secret details in the new videos

Oppo is gearing up to launch the Find X3 next March 11th, with three new smartphones expected. The best is the Oppo Find X3 Pro (flagship), where the Find X3 Neo occupies the middle position and find the X3 Lite at the entrance.

Phones are ready to deliver and now we see the best of this series in many promotional videos where you can see many highlights of the product. We highlight its design and strong commitment to cameras with familiar configuration.

Highlights of the Oppo Find X3 Pro

The new phone shows a key camera module that is somewhat similar to the configuration of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, eventually coming in black and blue. We also point out the strange construction around the rear cameras on the Oppo phone.

Although not officially offered, support for fifth-generation mobile networks is already a certainty. Similarly, a 6.7-inch screen with quad-HD + (1440p) resolution with AMOLED technology is indicated.

The refresh rate is also expected to be higher than 120 Hz, which means the screen will refresh 120 times every second.

Below the back we will see the most powerful SoC for Android with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 5nm lithography. According to the leaks, the internal memory will be 256 GB and there will be 12 GB of RAM memory.

Cameras will be another highlight of the Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone. The primary sensor is 50 MP. Will have, as well as a secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The third sensor is 13 MP. Has resolution and can operate optical zoom – up to 5x hybrid zoom or 20x digital zoom. Finally, we have a 5MP camera that can be macro.

32 MP camera on selfie camera. Will be, will occupy a prominent place on the front of the smartphone, piercing the screen.

We have a 4 800 mAh battery and a fast charging SuperVOOC flash charge at 65W. Wireless charging has a power of 30 W and is very fast.

The software used will be ColorOS 11.2 based on Google’s Android 11 operating system. Finally, we can also rely on IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The new Oppo phones will be officially released on March 11, with live streaming on YouTube.

