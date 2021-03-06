Opportunities for them: Created by women, a freelance site promotes gender equality | Prodesco

Imagine an online list filled with experts from the creative economy: art, production, marketing, audiovisual, photography and more. Add a description: They are all women, part-time employees, looking for opportunities. They share 100% feminine digital space for a site Freelance , Designed to connect people and empower women.

The idea began to be developed in 2019 and in June 2020, became a reality during epidemics. With guidance aimed at promoting inclusion, diversity and gender equality, Koletiva Delos learned about the project and thought of a project that would unite women from the creative area.

“We wanted to hire a mostly female team for Mostra de Cinema. In some technical areas, we had difficulties finding experts. We began to question whether this could be the difficulty of others, so we decided to create a website to bring these women together,” said Carla Suarez, the site’s founding partner.

With free registration, it doesn’t take long for Freelance to attract women from all corners. Upon joining the platform, the professional sees not only the showcase for his work, but also a support network: the site provides guidance, training and therapy meetings.

“It simply came to our notice then. We realized that there is no platform for combining the creative economy and gender equality. We want to bring visibility to the talent of these women, but not just as a professional website, but to keep the portfolio and bag. We are interested in creating a support network, ”he explains.

Ana Karenina Rail, 29, who is registered on the site, has felt this support. Actress, producer, DJ, spokesperson and make-up artist, she says she has taken advantage of the opportunities that arise on stage and feels very safe only when managed by women. “I always thought this idea was fantastic. Freelance has concerns that are not on public platforms,” ​​he says. READ PepsiCo (PEP) earnings Q2 2020

He highlights the importance of free registration (there is a charge for services only) and payment guarantees. “Most (sites) charge a subscription, and for those who are ‘freela’ this may not make sense,” he adds.

Option for contractors

By bringing professional women out of the creative economy in one place, Freelase will become a better choice not only for those looking for opportunities, but also for those on the other hand, who need to be hired and know the gender equality agenda.

For companies, investing in gender equality and diversity is in line with the United Nations Global Plan for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which have ongoing challenges, including reducing inequalities.

Brazil, in particular, has a lot to grow: According to the World Economic Forum, the country ranks 130th in the analysis of equal pay for men and women doing similar work.

Freelase not only seeks out opportunities for women, but also draws attention to the need to keep an eye open and feel the change in consumer perspective, and focuses more on the values ​​of brands. “Acting responsibly and acting in accordance with this new vision is fundamental to any organization”, the platform highlights the signed information matters.

If you are a woman, creative economist and over 18, sign up for the website www.freelas.net.br. Registration is completely free. You only pay for the website (10%) if you close the service. The portfolio features over 300 professionals from the fields of art, events, audiovisual, press relations, production and voice acting. READ How a young woman contributed to the resignation of Tokyo Sports President | #DontBeSilent

Once registered, you can send unlimited quotes and close as many as you want (with platform approval). Freelance participates in this process and assists with information about the contractor.

For those who want to hire it is very simple: select a professional and tell them what kind of service you need. The platform will help you find the best freelancer. From the contact, the site sends the budgets and continues the process. An interim fee (10%) is charged.