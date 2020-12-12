Oracle moves headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas

Oracle has announced that it has relocated its headquarters to Austin, Texas, becoming the latest technology company to exit the San Francisco Bay Area. Bloomberg First announced Friday.

The big picture Via Axios’ Jim Vandehi and Mike Allen: America’s Entrepreneurial and Technological Power Spreads Beyond Silicon Valley and New York – Accelerated by Two Cs: Corona Virus and California.

Texas does not have a state income tax, but California is known for its high tax and strict regulatory policies.

What they say: “We believe Oracle’s best position for the growth of these moves and provide greater flexibility in where and how our employees work,” an Oracle spokesman said. CNBC.