Home Economy Oracle moves headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas

Oracle moves headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas

Dec 12, 2020 0 Comments
Oracle moves headquarters from Silicon Valley to Texas

Oracle has announced that it has relocated its headquarters to Austin, Texas, becoming the latest technology company to exit the San Francisco Bay Area. Bloomberg First announced Friday.

The big picture Via Axios’ Jim Vandehi and Mike Allen: America’s Entrepreneurial and Technological Power Spreads Beyond Silicon Valley and New York – Accelerated by Two Cs: Corona Virus and California.

Texas does not have a state income tax, but California is known for its high tax and strict regulatory policies.

What they say: “We believe Oracle’s best position for the growth of these moves and provide greater flexibility in where and how our employees work,” an Oracle spokesman said. CNBC.

  • The company also said it would allow the majority of its employees to choose which office they want to work in, or whether they continue to work from home.
  • “[W]We look forward to continuing to support Oracle’s core centers around the world, including Redwood City, Austin, Santa Monica, Seattle, Denver, Orlando and Burlington, and other locations over time. “
  • “By implementing a modern approach to work, we expect to further improve the quality of life and output of our employees.”
READ  The Boohoo Disaster, Described - The New York Periods

You May Also Like

This Winter America Will See More ‘Deaths per Day Than 9/11 or Pearl Harbor,’ CDC Director Says

CDC Director: The United States sees more deaths a day than 9/11

Elon Musk says in leaked email that Tesla sees strong demand, but wants to increase production faster

Elon Musk says in leaked email that Tesla sees strong demand, but wants to increase production faster

Get free food from McDonald's by Christmas

Get free food from McDonald’s by Christmas

British pound falls into blurred prospects in Brexit talks: direct business updates

British pound falls into blurred prospects in Brexit talks: direct business updates

Man pays past due electric bills for dozens of families (2019)

A Florida man paid past arrears to 114 families at the risk of their use being terminated.

Herbert, state officials issue Utah Govt-19 update as state sees 3,401 new cases, 21 deaths

Herbert, state officials issue Utah Govt-19 update as state sees 3,401 new cases, 21 deaths

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *