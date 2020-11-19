Oregon has registered 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, and 406 hospitals

(Update: Weekly Report, Adding Additional Records)

Sixth death of 77-year-old man Crook County; New lawsuits include 40 in Deutsche County, 6 in Crook County and 15 in Jefferson County.

Portland, Ore. (KTVZ) – Govt-19 has killed 10 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 788, with nearly 1,100 new cases and a record number of hospitals, the Oregon Health Authority began a statewide “freeze” Wednesday to control its spread.

As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, OHA reported 1,099 new confirmed and hypothetical cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 59,669, with 917,181 negative test results.

The new cases announced Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (13), Glaucomas (82), Clotsap (4), Columbia (6), Goose (5), Crook (6), Curry (3), Teshuts ( 40), Douglas (33), Gilliam (2), Grant (6), Horny (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (108), Jefferson (15), Josephine (20), Lake (8), Lane. (115), Lincoln (5), Lynn (30), Malhur (33), Marion (84), Morrow (2), Maltnoma (210), Polk (9), Dillamuk (4), Umatila (29), Union (3), Vasco (4), Washington (171), Yamhill (26).

Crook County has 174 COVID-19 cases, six deaths and 3,745 negative test results. Deutsche County has 1,751 cases, 14 deaths and 44,941 negative test results. Jefferson County has 728 cases, 11 deaths and 6,367 negative test results.

St. Charles Health System registered 12 COVID-19 patients as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, three of whom were in the ICU and none on the ventilator.

Oregon’s 779th COVID-19 Death A 65 – year – old woman in Yamhill County, who tested positive on Nov. 12, died Nov. 14 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had basic conditions.

ORGAN’S 780th COVID0-19 DEATH A 75-year-old woman in Multnoma County, who had a positive test on Nov. 11, died Nov. 15 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. The existence of basic conditions is confirmed.

Oregon’s 781st COVID-19 Death A 92 – year – old man who tested positive on October 16th and died on November 8 at OHSU. The existence of basic conditions is confirmed.

Oregon’s 782nd COVID-19 Death An 86 – year – old man in Douglas County died Nov. 17 after a positive test on Nov. 10. The location of the dead and the underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 783rd COVID-19 death An 80-year-old man in Maltnoma County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died Nov. 15. The location of the dead has been confirmed. He had basic conditions.

Oregon’s 784th COVID-19 Death A 77 – year – old man in Crook County died Nov. 17 after a positive test on Nov. 3. The location of the dead has been confirmed. He had basic conditions.

Oregon’s 785th COVID-19 Death An 85 – year – old woman in Washington County died on Nov. 17 after a positive test on Nov. 9. The location of the dead and the underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Death of Oregon’s 786th Govt-19 A 84-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 30 and died at her home on Nov. 12. She had basic conditions.

Oregon’s 787th COVID-19 Death An 86 – year – old man in Washington County had a positive test on Nov. 2 and died Nov. 15 at Doylety Community Hospital. He had basic conditions.

The 788th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 76-year-old man in Lane County who had a positive test on Oct. 22 and died Nov. 17 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. The existence of basic conditions is confirmed.

COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to increase

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals across Oregon rose to 406 today, marking a new record for infection. The largest increase was in Region 1, which covers the metropolitan area of ​​Portland, and Zone 2, which includes Willamette Valley, and Zone 5, which includes the districts of Jackson and Josephine.

There are 94 Govt-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, two less than yesterday. Additional information on hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly cases and overdose at the hospital

Of OHA COVID-19 Weekly Report Released today Increases daily cases and infections to be hospitalized.

OHA reported 6,491 new daily cases since Sunday, November 15 in the week leading up to Monday, November 9, a 25% increase over the previous record high week.

The percentage of positive tests for COVD-19 increased from 11.9% to 12.5%, even with an increase in the number of people tested.

Weekly hospitalization from COVID-19 rose to 291, with no reported cases of infections so far.

Deaths associated with COVID-19 were 31 lower than the previous week’s high of 42.

People aged 20 to 49 account for 51% of cases and those aged 70 and over account for 75% of deaths.

Note: This week’s report includes a report on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities diagnosed with COVID-19. This includes individuals living in congregation or residential settings.

To date, 5 people with intellectual or developmental disabilities have died from COVID-19 related disease.

This total comes from compatible client lists from the State Development Service Disability Office and the COVID-19 database.

These reports will be published quarterly. More information can be found here.

Report COVID-19:

