Oregon nurse agrees to stop training in violation of COVID-19 rules, no longer working at Salem Health

Dec 08, 2020 0 Comments
An Oregon nurse Keep on leave Records show that COVID-19 agreed to stop training after she posted a video saying she did not follow safety orders to prevent the spread while on duty.

State records show that Ashley Grames agreed to discontinue nursing practice for an unspecified time. Change is already in place and not considered ethical.

Such agreements, known as “interim orders by consent,” remain in effect until the Oregon State Nursing Board votes to vacate them and allow disciplinary action or re-training of the licensee.

Salem Health, meanwhile, told The Oregon / Oregon Live on Tuesday that it no longer uses the game. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Salem Health previously said it was investigating his post, in which he said he does not wear a public mask, travels and allows his children to have sports dates.

The nurse’s original dictatorial video was deleted with her account, but not one Duet Another user has his video in use with a side reaction. She was wearing scrubs and wrapped a stethoscope over her shoulders in her video, which appears to have been recorded in a break room.

– Employee and wire reports

