Oriental mystery to the maximum to deal with crises | EL COUNTRY WEEKLY

With amazing ability to recover from all kinds of disasters, there are individuals who show special reluctance to face adversity. One of them, no doubt, was Japanese. After World War II, the country was devastated, and in just 30 years the Japanese emerged as a second world economy, leading the electronic revolution of the eighties and nineties in many ways.

How was the Japanese “economic miracle” created? The response has a lot to do with an expression we need to apply in the coming months and years: ganbatte, Which translates to “do your best”.

Hector Garcia, a Japanese-based writer and engineer, says the difference between the weakness of Western culture and the decline of Japanese culture lies in the mindset that Orientalists face in crisis.

For example, in Spain, when a person takes a test, friends call him “Good luck!” Encourages with such expressions, which puts power outside of him. It’s like the stars have to attach themselves to make things work.

A Japanese would say கன்பட்டே குடாசை, It is a respectful way of motivating the other person to do the best. There is no external factor in the equation here. As for the Japanese mentality, if you try as hard as you can, it is already a success – even if the result obtained is not the best. This approach of maximum demand, depending on the person, is constantly used, which performs wonders.

Probably for this reason, one of the most popular Japanese words: “If you want to heat a rock, sit on it for 100 years.” To deal with great difficulties, it is necessary to be patient, which does not mean that we have to wait until the enduring circumstances change, but to be determined in creating these new situations.

The ganbatte This is in the personal attitude and collective messages of the Japanese, especially in turbulent times like the present. In 1995, after the devastating earthquake in Kobe, there was a cry that spread throughout Japan Conbare Kobe. The message is: “Everyone is more motivated to anger; Together, and with effort, we will get out of this. Then, in 2011, the devastating earthquake and tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear disaster caused a national uproar. கன்பாரு நிப்பான்! This phrase encouraged the Japanese to do their best and to come together to help the victims. This spirit emerged heroically when retired workers at the nuclear power plant volunteered to control the facility. They said the radiation would affect the future, affecting people who already lived with young people.

A beautiful lesson for this time, which should follow the Japanese spirit. We can use it in our daily life with five practical steps.

Doing so instead of complaining. Kamala Harris, a key figure in America’s reconstruction, says her mother gave her this advice: “Don’t sit idly by while complaining about things; Do something. “

Evaluating small actions. Kaisen philosophy – the process of continuous improvement – shows that a moderate but continuous improvement achieves a major change.

Hope instead of despair. A optimistic attitude focuses on everyday life, “When will it end?” Not in, but helps to stabilize the mood.

Do not waste energy. In discussions that lead everywhere, with regret. Now we need to protect the mental strength to move forward.

Find a company of enthusiasts. It ended up being like we met someone else. Approaching people with spirit ganbatte, Those who try to improve rather than fall into a negative attitude will help us.

Francesc Miralles A writer and journalist specializing in psychology.