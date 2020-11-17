Mondelus MDLZ Orio will release gluten-free versions of its traditional and dual stuff cookies early next year. Own brand, Announced the message in a tweet, “Milks’ favorite cookie is now in the gluten-free version. Coming in January 2021.”

The company says that gluten-free cookies are permanently available wherever the original Orios is sold.

“By adding a new line, Orio invites gluten intolerant or gluten sensitive snacks to enjoy our cookies as well,” one representative said.

The company said it focused on ensuring that the recipe provided a “snack experience comparable to the original recipe”.