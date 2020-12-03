Orioles trades Jose Iglesias to the Angels

The Angels addressed a huge need at the crossroads by purchasing Jose Iglesias from Orioles on Wednesday for Minor League right-handed players Garrett Stallings and Jean Pinto. Iglesias gives Andreldon Simmons a free agent as an alternative to Angels at the shortstop, which he does not offer a worthy opportunity. Los

Iglesias gives Andreldon Simmons a replacement for Angels at the shortstop, who does not offer a free agent and qualification. Used infielder David Fletcher is also in Los Angeles if needed, but he is expected to take charge on the second floor.

Angels receive: S.S. Jose Iglesias

Oriols are available: RHP Garrett Stallings, RHP Jean Pinto

Angels general manager Perry Minacion said in his first major business since being hired last month, addressing defensive needs in midfield has been crucial for the club.

“Obviously, Jose has been around,” Minassian said. “He’s a veteran, he’s been his own player for the last two years. He had a great season for the Baltimore team as a great defender.

The role and makeup will be a big part of any player’s acquisition for the Angels, Minasian said. Both manager Joe Madonna and senior infield coach Brian Butterfield strongly supported Iglesias.

“He loves to play,” Minasian said. “He wakes up thinking about playing and goes home thinking about playing. He actually accepted a leadership role, especially guiding Baltimore and some of the young players there. It’s not just the talent, it’s the person as well. That is very important. ”

Iglesias, 31, in January, is in the second year of a two-year, $ 6 million deal he signed with Orioles last winter. His 2021 salary is set at $ 3.5 million. After that, he can join the mounted free-agent class of shortcuts that includes Corey Caesar, Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story, Carlos Correa and Javier Pease.

“The deal appeals to what we are trying to do,” Minnesian said. “It allows us to allocate other resources to other areas that need it. It was very relevant to us.”

Iglesias, who played 39 games for the Orioles last season, scored 373 / .400 / .556. He was sidelined with a left quadruple for 10 days in August. Iglesias is on the injured list for the fifth time in seven years, including 2014 when he was sidelined by stress fractures in both shins while with the Tigers.

“We looked at medicine and we hope he will be productive and help this team win games in ’21,” Minnesian said.

Iglesias is in third place with Anthony Renton and first is Albert Pujol. Fletcher moves to second, but Luis Rengifo comes off an injury season for the Angels. Minnesota said he sees Angels Fletcher as a gold glove-capable second baseman.

Iglesias has nine years of experience and was the All-Star for the Tigers in 2015. He first signed with the Red Sox after leaving Cuba in 2009.

Stallings, 23, was selected by the Angels in the fifth round of the 2019 draft from the University of Tennessee. The 19-year-old Pinto was first signed by Holos on May 8, 2019 as an international free agent.