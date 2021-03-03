Oscar 2021: Pre-finalists for Best International Film on Netflix and Globalplay

The list of nominees will be released on March 15 Oscar 2021. But did you know there is already a list? Front-end players In some categories? One of them Best International Film, Which leaves us Babenko – Someone has to listen to the heart and say: Stop. Of the fifteen films previously recommended, three are already on digital platforms Netflix Or Globophile. I really liked the candidate Taiwan, I found it interesting Chile, But Mexico. Check out my comments below.

> Dual agents A final in two categories. In addition to the best international film, he is also looking for a place for the best documentary. Although he is mostly artificial recording, the film of this Chile Extracts facts with its hidden cameras. Sergio is 83 years old and now a widow. However, he finds an activity in the company of Detective Romulo. He agrees to break into a retired home to find out if a client’s mother is being treated well. Armed with a cell phone, he had to send daily reports to his employer without mastering smartphone technology. Inside the house, the “spy” carefully monitors the behavior and condition of his peers – from loneliness to need, from parties to funerals. Sergio is just as he witnesses – and the viewer sees a gruesome reality face to face, misrepresented in tragic and depressing statements. Globophile.

> Oh play A sun It is a fascinating social day of a middle class family from Taipei Taiwan. In the plot, young A-ho (Wu Xien-ho) is involved in an attack and sentenced to spend a few years in a reform. His father (Wen Chen Yi) then breaks off the relationship with the boy and begins to admire only the other son. Divides mother (Samantha Su-chin Ko). But domestic conflicts worsen, especially when a 15-year-old girl reveals she is pregnant with A-Ho. The characters of parents and children who are involved in a series of disorders and tragedies gain unparalleled authenticity in their behavioral changes. Netflix.

> Oh Mexico It won one of the top fifteen pre-finalists with a regional history because it is common. In I’m not here anymore, Ulysses, character of Daniel Garcia), has a haircut that is beyond glamorous, lives in Montreal and is obsessed with Colombian music percussion. The 17-year-old is forced to flee to the United States because of heavy friction between the gangs. In New York, without saying a word in English, he tries to survive with the help of the granddaughter of a Chinese businessman. On American soil, the film sheds light on the already shattered record of an illegal immigrant, but, at the very least, gives some impetus to a conspiracy driven by a “strangeness” that was praised by the Gringos. Netflix.

