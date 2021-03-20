Oscar interview with Racionois MC

Mariana Pastorello | mari.pastorello (supervised by Itachi Brunetti) Released on 20/03/2021, at 16 p.m.

Spike Lee He is one of the most acclaimed and talented filmmakers of recent times. The creator of complex, art films with strong social critiques, the director stands apart from his first productions She loves everything(1986) e Do the right thing (1989), and received numerous nominations and awards during his career.

In addition to excellent cinematography,LeeIt has a comprehensive review and is able to shine in many areas such as TV commercials and video clips. To celebrate the director’s 63rd birthday this Saturday, the 20th, we have separated some significant moments from his professional journey. Check:

+++ Read more: Peace in Peak: Actress Will Smith accuses Aunt Viv of ruining her life after she died

Oscar

In 1990, Spike Lee Marked Oscar Section Excellent original screenplay With image Do the right thing(1989). The production did not pick up the statues, but the recommendation was very important for the director’s career in construction, establishing itself as a particular in cinema.

After 29 years, the director gave a guarantee Oscar With Non-Clan infiltrations (2018), won in the category of Excellent embracing screenplay. He took the award with the filmmaker KevinWilmot And producers David Robinovitz e Charlie Watchell. In the same year, production also competed Best Director e Excellent film At the awards.

+++ Read more: Interview with Spike Lee: Documentary about the country Go Brazil Go! Directs, he criticizes FIFA and Marco Feliciano.

Watch Spike Lee win an Oscar at the 2019 Oscars:

Malcolm X.

Who did Spike Lee, Malcolm X Launched in 1992 and tells the story of a black activist who fought for the rights of the African American community in the United States between 1940 and 1960, it was one of the key names for the emergence of the Black Power movement.

The effect of the feature is very positive. To portray important social issues such as racial equality and struggle Malcolm, Left the film director standing alone. In 1994, he received this award Excellent film NAACP Image Award, National Association Award for the Advancement of People of Color.

+++ Read more: Denzel Forces Son To Do Homework In Washington Isolation

They don’t care about us

In 1996, Spike Lee Bob joined the king,Michael Jackson, To record the video clip “They don’t care about us”. The big question was recording the video in Brazil. The singer passed through Belurinho (Salvador, Bahia) and Favela de Santa Marta in Rio de Janeiro, mixing his music with Brazilian rhythms. ஒலோடம். At the time, the video was well received by fans and critics, and showed the director’s talent beyond filmmaking.

In 2020,Lee Mix the original clip with footage of anti-racist protests around the world and remake the video. The release was made on the singer’s 62nd birthday after his death. According to the director, “The big protest songs can’t get old, loose or lose their relevance because the struggle is still going on”. He added: “In memory of the birthday Michael Jackson, We created the 2020 short film to continue the struggle for equality for all. “

+++ Read more: How Michael Jackson Tried to Buy Elephant Dog Bones – Got a ‘Strange’ Picture for It

Watch the 2020 clip:

Interview with Racionais MC

Since recording the video clip, Michael JacksonNot in Brazil, Spike Lee Loved the country. In 2012, he returned to do interviews for the documentary “Go, Brazil, go!”, With the aim of portraying the country’s cultural upsurge on the world stage and addressing social issues such as racism. For this purpose, it conducted several interviews with celebrities and important people Dilma Rousseff, Gilberto Gill e Cetano Veloso.

In 2014, he returned to Brazil to do more interviews. This time, he spoke Racionoys M.C.. In a post on Instagram, he revealed: “Racionois MC is Brazil’s common enemy”, referring to the American rap and hip-hop group of the 1980s.

+++ Read more: 50 Best National Albums of 2018 – Well, written by Gilberto Gill, one of them

Michael b. Commercial with Jordan

Spike Lee He had already proven his ability outside the cinema screens by directing music videos, but a new challenge came to him when he got the chance to direct an ad Coach, Luxury Accessories Brand, in 2019.

With the participation of actor and fashion icon Michael b. Jordan, The film takes place in the Los Angeles desert of the United States and promotes the campaign “Words are important”, In order to encourage the public to think about what values ​​and terms are important to each. Spike Lee The business driver wrote next to the children Chatcell e Jackson Lee.

+++ Read more: Creed 2 Playlist – Michael P. Jordan and Florian Munden share their favorite workout songs

See Business:

+++ Hungarian Hip Hop | Best for all time in 1 minute | Rolling Stone Brazil