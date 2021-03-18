Oscar Museum closes and receives new inauguration date – Gaza Vogue

+



Oscar Museum completes and gets new opening date (Photo: Josh White)

Nine years after announcing this project, the famous Italian architect Renzo Piano S tasks completed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, The Oscar Museum. Located in Los Angeles, United States, the site connects two buildings: a historic building from 1939 and a spherical structure designed by the architect. Due to the epidemic, the launch of the cultural institute, which is scheduled to take place in April this year, has been postponed to September 30.

(Photo: Josh White)

The museum, valued at about $ 500 million (approximately $ 3.3 billion), is dedicated entirely to cinema and visual arts. Site, powered by Motion Picture Academy, The former May Company occupies part of the building, now known as the Saban Building. The building had part of its original architecture preserved by the architect and received a remarkable gold cylindrical facade.

Bridges connecting the Saban building with the new spherical structure designed by Renzo Piano (Photo: Josh White)

The Oscar Museum has two halls that showcase current productions and films depicting the history of cinema. The first room, called David Kefen Theater, Has 1,000 seats. Second place, named Dead Man Theater, A little more compact and can accommodate up to 288 people. In addition to showing movies, both venues can be used for orchestral presentations.

Dead Man Theater (Photo: Evan Bon)

David Kefen Theater (Photo: Evan Bon)

The Cultural Institute has 12.5 million photographs, 237,000 images, 65,000 posters and about 133,000 pieces of art used in Hollywood productions. Visitors can also simulate an awards night for the event through a room with Oscar statues.

(Photo: Josh White)

With the completion of the works and the establishment of a new inauguration date, the Cultural Institute announced that a series of virtual and free events will begin in April and end only on the opening day, in September this year. This project, released Museum website, Screening of films, an exhibition in memory of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki and a conversation with director and Oscar winner Spike Lee.