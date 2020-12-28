Ottavio suspended for two games: FC questions Porto CD timing

FC Porto released a statement this Monday announcing the two-game suspension for the Brazilian midfielder. Ottavio, for now, failed to meet Guimarய்es on Wednesday.

This Monday FC Porto regretted the two-match penalty imposed on Ottavio by the non-professional section of the Portuguese Football Association’s disciplinary council.

Related

“On the night of December 23rd, the day of the Portuguese Super Cup play, Christmas Eve and time tolerance, the government ordered and instructed all companies that the day before the holiday ended two days during the week, with two autoclaves ordered by the non-professional division of the Portuguese Football Association’s disciplinary council. C.

“FC Porto, Football SAD can not help to reveal its strangeness due to the extraordinary time of communication about the facts, which has already been appreciated for more than four months, and take into account other examples – the player was reported to Nakajima on December 24 in the wake of another disciplinary action, reports on the morning of the 28th For release, he says he looks forward to what might come in the mail in the days – or evenings – before the games that fill the football team’s tight schedule in the coming days. Weeks, “he says.

Ottavio’s statements are in jeopardy after the Portuguese Cup final against Benfica in August. “We didn’t play less with one because they played with three more.” Said at the time about the referee. So the player is low in Wednesday’s match against Vitoria in Guimares.