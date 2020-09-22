Over 200,000 people died in the U.S.: live Covid-19 update

The program, known as COVAX, was announced on Monday and will allow 156 participating countries to pool resources to close a mass deal with pharmaceutical companies while the vaccine is still in development to ensure faster and fairer distribution.

The WHO urged more wealthy countries to support the project on Monday, which aims to provide about 2 billion capacity worldwide by the end of 2021. WHO actually needs the financial power of rich countries to support vaccines for poor members. .

The three major economies of the United States, China and Russia have not yet joined. All three are pursuing their own vaccine plans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin fictitiously appeared at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, claiming that Russia’s vaccine is safe and effective, and has provided free injections to UN staff. Russia Acknowledgment Of the accompanying vaccine A lot of fanfare, Occurred before being tested in a later stage exam.

It is estimated that more than 130 potential vaccines are being developed worldwide.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, “COVAX represents the safest approach because it contains vaccines from many countries around the world.”

Mexico has been recorded as one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world, with more than 700,000 cases (555 per 100,000) and nearly 74,000 deaths. Times database.

In other news around the world:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern New Zealand During last week’s campaign, he took pictures with supporters without social distancing or masking, and apologized for being criticized by the public and opposition politicians.

Awards ceremony of the year Nobel Peace Prize Norwegian Nobel Institute canceled due to epidemic It was announced on Tuesday. Instead of the usual event at Oslo City Hall, a scale-back event will be held at the city’s university on December 10th with a limited number of guests; the award will be announced at a press conference on October 9.

Russia Moscow reported a sharp increase in new cases as the epicenter of a surge in infection nationwide. Official figures released on Tuesday showed 6,215 new cases in the last 24 hours, a significant increase from the beginning of the month and the highest number of daily cases since mid-July. Of them, 980 were reported in Moscow.

Republic of Korea Plans to provide free flu shots to about 19 million people were halted as some vaccine storage problems were reported during transport on Tuesday. The number of newly confirmed cases in Korea, namely Fight a second infectionHas been below 100 in the last 3 days. But millions Domestic travel plans Congratulations on your 5th holiday next week.

16 or more residential areas Madrid It exceeded infection rate standards to return to lockdown restrictions, government data revealed on Tuesday. The area was added to 37 areas that were closed on Monday, raising the prospect that movement restrictions will soon spread further to Spain’s capital region. Madrid Regional Deputy Commissioner Ignacio Aguado said healthcare services are struggling to control the spread of the virus, and Spanish health minister Salvador Ila urged Madrid residents to stay at home whenever possible.

