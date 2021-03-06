Overwhelming majority say Australia is right on Facebook

Recently, the various information channels published a controversy involving Australia and the social network Facebook. In short, Australia’s new law requires online newscasters to share the profits with journalists. But Facebook disagreed at first and even blocked the platform in the country. However, he now appears to be available for negotiation.

In that sense, we asked readers about this confrontation and the overwhelming majority of them are right about Australia.

Australia vs Facebook: who is right?

After last week's question is over, the results are now published by analyzing the results. 683 replies got.

The results are clear and indicate that the overwhelming majority of readers, with 84% of the vote, believe that the reason is on the side of Australia (572 votes).

In turn, only 16% of voting readers disagree with Australia's new law and support Facebook (111 votes).

Australia's controversial law and Facebook's reaction

Recently there was a dispute between Australia and the popular social network Facebook. The reason for this was Australia's new law which requires online news organizations to share profits with journalists.

But Facebook disagreed and said in a statement it would not give in to the demands of the controversial new Australian law. As a result, it even blocked the platform in the country, preventing editors and people in Australia from sharing or watching Australian and international news content.

The blockade was then lifted and Zuckerberg's social network will even have to pay for news content.

But if you haven't answered our question, tell us who you think is right in this dispute: Australia or Facebook?

