Pac-12 Meeting postpones all activity competitions via conclusion of calendar year

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all sport competitions by the close of the 2020 calendar calendar year.

The determination was built immediately after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Professional medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving ahead with speak to observe. The report and up-to-date recommendations of the Committee can be identified listed here: Pac-12 COVID-19 Return to Play Criteria – Aug. 10, 2020 and a whole record of Committee members can be found here: Pac-12 Healthcare Advisory Committee. The Convention also announced that when ailments strengthen, it would look at a return to opposition for impacted athletics soon after January 1, 2021.

University student-athletes impacted by the postponement will keep on to have their scholarships certain. Also, the Pac-12 Convention strongly encourages that the NCAA grant pupils who opt out of competition this academic year an added 12 months of eligibility. As element of their confirmed scholarships, they will carry on to have university assistance, which includes tutorial advising and tutoring, among other aid expert services.

“All of the Pac-12 presidents and chancellors fully grasp the significance of this decision, and the disappointment it will build for our college student-athletes, the coaches, help team and all of our supporters,” said Michael H. Schill, president of the College of Oregon. “Ultimately, our decision was guided by science and a deep determination to the health and fitness and welfare of student-athletes. We unquestionably hope that the Pac-12 will be equipped to return to competitors in the New Calendar year.”

“The well being, protection and nicely-remaining of our student-athletes and all those linked to Pac-12 sporting activities has been our number one precedence considering that the start out of this recent crisis,” claimed Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our college student-athletes, fans, personnel and all those who enjoy university sports activities would like to have witnessed the year performed this calendar yr as originally prepared, and we know how disappointing this is.”

Scott mentioned that whilst the Conference’s detailed approach to preserve university student-athletes secure was functioning in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Healthcare Advisory Committee rules and point out and nearby governing administration orders, the predicament was starting to be far more challenging: “Unlike expert sports, college athletics can not function in a bubble,” he reported. “Our athletic programs are a element of broader campuses in communities where in several conditions the prevalence of COVID-19 is substantial. We will proceed to watch the condition and when situations adjust we will be prepared to investigate all options to perform the impacted sports in the new calendar calendar year.”

“We know that this is a difficult working day for our university student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their people,” additional Scott. “We have designed distinct that all of their scholarships will be certain, and that as a Convention we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an added yr of eligibility.”

About the Pac-12 Convention

