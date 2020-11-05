Home sport Packers, 49ers, made ugly weekly headlines of COVID-19 cases against the NFL. More than a third of the team was damaged.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase nationwide, the NFL is tackling the same problem. Things have been relatively quiet on the league’s COVID-19 fronts over the past few weeks, but it has changed to Week 9.

It’s not Friday yet, and nearly 40% of the 32 teams in the league cover at least one case. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 12 teams that need players to be on the reserve/COVID-19 roster or shut down their facilities due to COVID fear.

The two teams that feel the most influential will be the two that will play on Thursday night. Packer and 49ers. Each team had to add at least 3 players to their COVID list this week, and those players are not eligible to play on Thursday night.

For other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list that show positive results within the league or are considered high-risk intimate contacts and are on the preliminary/COVID-19 list, you can still play on Sunday if you score for 5 consecutive days. Of negative tests. (This only applies to players on the list on Monday or Tuesday. Players on the list after that time must be seated in Week 9.)

The teams affected by COVID-19 this week are:

When it comes to the NFL schedule, it’s unlikely that the league will make any changes in Week 9, but if things go crazy, you’ll know who’s going to happen.

