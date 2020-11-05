Packers, 49ers, made ugly weekly headlines of COVID-19 cases against the NFL. More than a third of the team was damaged.

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase nationwide, the NFL is tackling the same problem. Things have been relatively quiet on the league’s COVID-19 fronts over the past few weeks, but it has changed to Week 9.
It’s not Friday yet, and nearly 40% of the 32 teams in the league cover at least one case. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 12 teams that need players to be on the reserve/COVID-19 roster or shut down their facilities due to COVID fear.
The two teams that feel the most influential will be the two that will play on Thursday night. Packer and 49ers. Each team had to add at least 3 players to their COVID list this week, and those players are not eligible to play on Thursday night.
For other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list that show positive results within the league or are considered high-risk intimate contacts and are on the preliminary/COVID-19 list, you can still play on Sunday if you score for 5 consecutive days. Of negative tests. (This only applies to players on the list on Monday or Tuesday. Players on the list after that time must be seated in Week 9.)
The teams affected by COVID-19 this week are:
- 49ers: San Francisco is 4 players It’s on the preliminary/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Brandon IU size and Dibo Samuel With the start of the tackle Trent williams It was considered close contact with receiver Kendrick Bourne, who tested positive. The game is not available on Thursday nights.
- Packer: Packer Three men Preliminary/COVID-19 List: Running Bag AJ Dillon and Jamal Williams With linebacker Kamal Martin. None of the three are allowed to play on Thursday night.
- Lions: Matthew Stafford Was The biggest name of the land He was on all teams’ reserve/COVID-19 roster this week and he is one of the two Lions players currently on the roster along with the linebacker. Jarrad Davis.
- Crow: Baltimore is not only dealing with positive tests in the corner back Marlon Humphrey, But they also had to place a linebacker.Matt Judon,Tyus Bowser,Patrick queen, LJ Fort and Malik Harrison With defenseTerrell BonesAndDeshon ElliottIt’s on the preliminary/COVID-19 list. Crow Colt this week.
- Texas: Texas Decided to cancel the practice Linebacker Jacob Martin closed the facility on Thursday after testing. COVID-19 positive. Linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Dylan Cole Also applied to COVID-19 Due to close contact with Martin, we made a preliminary list and now all three players are unable to compete on Sunday. Texans will travel to Jacksonville on week 9.
- cowboy: Cowboys Andy Dalton You can play this week, but you can’t. Included in the team’s preliminary/COVID-19 list. Instead the cowboy Cooper rush or Garrett Gilbert Face undefeated Steelers.
- bear: Attack tackleJason SpriggsTested positive for COVID-19, landed and guarded him.Germain IpediIt’s on the preliminary/COVID-19 list. Ifedi made it to the list after the league decided he was a high-risk close contact. Aggressive lineman Cody White Hair I got a positive result. According to NFL.com.
- bronco: Broncos deployed practice squad tackle Darin Paulo And the defense ends Shelby Harris It’s on the COVID-19 list. Several members of the Broncos front office, including: GM John Elway and team president Joe Ellis also tested positive.. Wild horses Falcon On sunday.
- cardinal: Arizona had to put two players on the reserve/COVID-19 roster at Linebacker this week Devon Kennard Corner bag Byron Murphy Junior, who Both are positive. The cardinal Dolphin If Murphy and Kennard are unable to play, then on Sunday with a potentially depleted defense.
- Eagles: team Anonymous player Tested positive for COVID-19. The player’s identity has not yet been revealed, but no one can play on Sunday.
- Colt: In Indianapolis, Colts didn’t have a player who tested positive, but had one team member with COVID-19. Because of that situation, Colts will practice Thursday as usual, but all face-to-face meetings have been turned into virtual meetings.
- Chiefs: Star Pass Rusher Chris Jones is on the reserve/COVID-19 roster, which means he won’t be able to play against Carolina this week. The chieftain also tested positive on staff tests. The team practiced on Thursday morning and then closed the facility.
When it comes to the NFL schedule, it’s unlikely that the league will make any changes in Week 9, but if things go crazy, you’ll know who’s going to happen.