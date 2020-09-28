Packers depart late to beat the saints

Getty images

The saints gave packers too many opportunities in the fourth quarter and the packers let them pay.

The Packers left New Orleans with a 37-30 victory over the Saints on Sunday night to continue their impressive offensive performance.

The fact that 37 was the lowest score this year (85 in the first two innings) has a lot to do with the fact that it is 3-0 at this point.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers Despite the lack of a wide receiver, it throws 3 touchdowns and 283 yards without interception. Davante Adams. Instead, Packers Alan Razard Had 6 catches and touchdowns at 146 yards.

The Saints played more efficiently in the offensive, but were released in the fourth quarter.

in Tay Som HillThe Saints, which led to Packers Field Goals and received multiple pass interference penalties late, wore out until the end of the game they played fiercely over three quarters.

quarterback Drew brees It was a sharp 29-of-36 for 288 yards and 3 touchdowns. Alvin Camara I lifted a lot of heavy loads. The Camara had 13 catches and 2 touchdowns at 139 yards, but it gave packers too many shots.