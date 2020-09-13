Packers vs. Vikings Score: Live Updates, Game Statistics, Week 1 NFC North Matchup Highlights

This battle was exactly what you expected until it didn’t. The Minnesota Vikings or Green Bay Packers didn’t want to offer an inch, but the latter were the beneficiaries of several drives that were of no use at first. At that time, the former were forced to score two field goals on their first three red zone trips with Aaron Rogers for at least most of the first half. After attempting to defend a bullfighter on Vikings’ first game drive, hitting a fairly easy and quick touchdown, the Green Bay defenders are serving with Minnesota opposing teams, including providing first safety for the 2020 NFL season. A few minutes before stealing momentum from the impressive Vikings goal line stand in the beginning of the second quarter.

It was mostly a clash of defensive will, and each attack was forced by a series of mistakes that became a traditional backstreet fight between already bitter NFC North rivals. But, of course, Rodgers found a way to do a clutch throw in less than a minute of the first half, and added some insurance to the scoreboard with a touchdown pass. Cousins ​​had a chance to finish again ahead of halftime, but he struck Adam Thielen with a bad throw, causing an interception, pushing the momentum even more favorably for Packers.

That’s when Rodgers did another Rodgers job and one deep pass to Davante Adams started the game, and in less than a minute of football it all started the pass touchdown. And Vikings, who were able to score a field goal in the blink of an eye, are struggling 22-10 in the first half.

Check out the live blog below for the latest analysis, highlights, injury updates and more.

